Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

What is your first Yorkshire memory?

Coming to Dewsbury as a 16-year-old in 1963, I arrived by ship from Karachi, and it was freezing cold. I couldn’t believe that people here could live and work when it was so cold. I had come from temperatures of 40 degrees.

My first sight of Dewsbury was strange because where I came from there were no big shops. I couldn’t speak a word of English, had only one pound and the first thing my father said was that you have to go to Victoria School, a secondary school, where they had a special class for those who needed to learn English.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Solly Adam at Headingley

My father, who was working in a factory, and an uncle, were living on Leeds Road. To begin with life was a struggle because my mother was still in Pakistan.

I used to cry every night in bed because she used to do everything, but eventually my mother and other members of the family joined us. Playing cricket for Batley Muslims and then for a pub team in Birstall helped my English to improve.

What is your favourite part of Yorkshire?

I’ve been all over the world, but I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else other than Yorkshire. There’s nothing better. The coast is beautiful and the Dales too. I like cricket grounds more than the beach and my favourite places are the grounds at Headingley, Hanging Heaton and Batley.

Solly loves a trip to Filey

What is your idea of a perfect day out in Yorkshire?

If I had a choice, I’d go out and watch some cricket, but my wife doesn’t like it, so we’d go to the seaside at Scarborough, Bridlington or Filey. Actually, I could spend every weekend with my family.

What is your favourite walk or view?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What gives me pleasure is a walk around a cricket ground at places like Gomersal, Liversedge, Altofts near Wakefield, Gildersome or Drighlington.This is better fun than a walk in a park.

Solly would like to go for lunch with Jonny Bairstow

What is it that gives Yorkshire its unique identity?

The people are straightforward and if you are nice to them, they are nice to you. If you are ignorant or big headed, you get the same from them. When I arrived, I knew little about Christmas or the Yorkshire culture, so what I did was rather than Yorkshire people adapt to me, I adapted to their culture and that’s helped me a lot. After that, I had no problem at all. Colour, religion or politics, I never argued with anybody.

How much influence has Yorkshire had on your career?

A lot. Yorkshire gave me the opportunity to start my own businesses. I trained as a motor mechanic in Leeds and then I’ve run a supermarket, a property business, petrol stations, a car hire firm and now we have a sports business on Savile Road in Dewsbury and that keeps me going.

How do you think Yorkshire has changed since you’ve known it?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some changes have been unfortunate, I think. When I arrived, you had many corner shops and now all the big mills have closed. I never dreamed that Tesco’s or Sainsbury’s would open in Kirklees and would be open 24 hours a day.

When I came here in 1963, older people from India or Pakistan thought they’d make some money and then go back. Today, youngsters now accept that the UK is their country, and this generation don’t want to return.

My children don’t want to go to India for a holiday, they go to Australia, New Zealand or Canada. I suggest people should mix. It’s disheartening to see an all-white team playing an all-Asian team. I want to see mixed sides. Mixing makes a better Britain and a better Yorkshire.

As regards changes in cricket, supermarkets pay so much in wages that youngsters are working and not playing. That’s why clubs are struggling for younger players. When I started in 1964, people who played with me played for the love of the game. Now, they play for the love of money.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Which sportsman or woman would you like to take out for lunch?

I think it would be great fun to go out with Jonny Bairstow, the Yorkshire and England cricketer.

Which other sports do you follow in Yorkshire?

I used to watch Leeds United regularly. I’d go every Saturday to Elland Road when Don Revie was the manager. With players like Billy Bremner, Terry Cooper and Jonny Giles, we had such a good team, but when I became busy running a supermarket, six petrol stations and a taxi business, I couldn’t watch football in the winter because I didn’t want to miss cricket in the summer.

If you could own part of Yorkshire for one day, what would it be?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I’d like to own Headingley because if I owned the ground I could play there. I never have, but I’ve watched games there for many years. It would be an honour and pleasure to own such a famous cricket ground.

Who is the Yorkshire person you admire the most?

My father, Saeed Adam, is one, and because of his hard work that’s where I am today. He had two jobs. One as a textile worker in Batley and when he finished there, he went to a plastics factory in Liversedge. When it comes to cricket, I would say Fred Trueman, the Yorkshire and England fast bowler. I met Fred many times. He wasn’t prejudiced, but he was straightforward. I learnt a lot from Fred.

Do you have a favourite restaurant?

The Kabana on Trinity Street in Huddersfield. It serves excellent Indian and Pakistani food. I love it, and the other place we like is the fish and chip restaurant at the White Rose Shopping Centre on Dewsbury Road in Leeds.

Which is your favourite food shop?

I go regularly to Pitstopp on Savile Road in Dewsbury. I recommend it to everyone. They have a variety of food, and the fish and chips are very good.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If a stranger came to Yorkshire and you had time to take them to one place only where would that be?

The first place would definitely be a cricket ground, and if the person was a youngster, I’d take him to a cricket coach.