There were 236 runs scored for the loss of three wickets in 76.3 overs as Somerset advanced their opening day score of 155-3 to 391-6 before the weather once more ended proceedings.

Hard-going stuff in the West Country, then, and with more bad weather forecast for the last two days, it could be that this match takes its place in the annals of “security”, as that Somerset coach might have said, or even obscurity.

Yorkshire may not be too disappointed with that given that if any side is going to win from this position without contrivance it is unlikely to be them, with the match hardly advanced at the halfway stage.

Yorkshire's Jack White is congratulated on taking the wicket of Somerset's James Rew with the the third ball of the second day in Taunton. Photo by Harry Trump/Getty Images.

Mick Lewis, the Yorkshire bowling coach, said it had been a frustrating experience but he was pleased with the side’s efforts on day two, with Yorkshire’s bowling disciplined and determined.

“It’s been quite frustrating being on and off the field all the time,” said Lewis.

“It’s not an ideal scenario, obviously, but I thought the way we started today was pretty good; we held our length, we held the scoreboard, and we didn’t have a lot of luck either, which has been the case a few times this year.

“The boys stuck at it, they kept charging in, and Somerset played very well, too. Sometimes, it doesn’t matter how well you bowl, or how poorly you bowl, players are allowed to play good shots and good innings, and they played a couple of good innings there.”

The covers come on at the County Ground, Taunton. Photo by Harry Trump/Getty Images.

As on day one, when 54 overs were lost to the weather, glorious sunshine greeted the players initially, although there was a much fresher feel to the old market town. It took Yorkshire just three balls to strike, Jack White, bowling from the Marcus Trescothick Pavilion end, finding the outside edge of James Rew, who did not add to his overnight 54, undone by a fine delivery that nipped away.

Only six runs were added in the first 35 minutes, a tribute to the accuracy of Yorkshire’s bowling, and a passage of play in which spectators were perhaps minded to reach for their crosswords earlier than usual. At the other end, the River End, George Hill was his usual relentless self, hammering away at the top of off stump as though the piece of wood was his worst enemy.

Eventually, Lewis Goldsworthy, the 24-year-old all-rounder who replaced Rew at the crease, broke the shackles, cover-driving Hill for the day's first boundary after 55 minutes. When he repeated the feat in the next over, off Jordan Thompson, it was a London bus job as the scoreboard operators went into overdrive.

A quick word on the scoreboards - specifically, the one to the side of The Colin Atkinson Pavilion. Goldsworthy’s surname is one letter too long to fit on it properly, hence he was ‘Goldsworth’ for the day - a good job, perhaps, that his name is not ‘Jobsworthy’.

Directing operations: Yorkshire captain Jonny Bairstow. Photo by Harry Trump/Getty Images.

Tom Abell, who started the day with three to his name, used his feet well to drive Dan Moriarty to the mid-wicket boundary, then two balls later pulled him for four in another sudden, if fleeting, scoring burst. Moriarty, though, looked as threatening as anyone despite figures that might not necessarily suggest that (1-82 from 23 overs), the left-arm spinner getting plenty of turn and trapping Goldsworthy on the sweep for 65.

Somerset lunched on 235-4, having added 80 in 34 overs during the morning, but the wet conditions of the previous day meant that spectators were unable to stroll on the outfield during the break.

“No perambulations are possible due to the wet weather”, advised the matchday announcer, at which point some in the crowd no doubt hastened into the town centre to buy a dictionary.

Abell went to his fifty soon after the break, reached from 118 balls with five fours, and survived an extremely difficult chance on 52 to a diving Mayank Agarwal at point off White. Later in the over, White seemed to have a very adjacent lbw shout against Abell turned down, the ball seemingly missing everything, perhaps, apart from the stumps.

Goldsworthy, or Goldsworth, brought up his fifty from 146 balls with his sixth four, turned off the pads off Thompson, pretty much the last action before rain forced an early tea and the loss of 14 overs.

Goldsworthy’s departure 35 minutes after the restart ended a fifth-wicket stand of 143 inside 55 overs with Abell, who made good progress to his century, his second of the summer and the 19th of his first-class career, reached from 202 balls with 11 fours.

Dom Bess eventually had him slog-sweeping to Matty Revis at deep mid-wicket for 130 from 227 balls with 16 fours.

