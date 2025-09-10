Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Not much chance of any cricket, then, if such dire predictions are to be believed.

The wisecrack sprang to mind on Wednesday when only 10.3 overs were possible on day three of Yorkshire's County Championship match against Somerset.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From high up in The Marcus Trescothick Pavilion, where the Quantocks can normally be seen for miles around, they did disappear at various stages and were mostly shrouded in low grey cloud, which hung above fields of brown and green.

Yorkshire's Jack White shows his frustration as Somerset moved towards a first-innings declaration. Photo by Harry Trump/Getty Images.

A cricket ground under cover is a depressing sight, although Yorkshire might not have been too disappointed at the lack of action.

The only side that could lose this match, in theory, is Yorkshire, who are 17-0 in response to Somerset’s 441-6 declared, with more bad weather forecast for day four.

After continuing to bat on Wednesday morning, Somerset added 50 runs in 8.3 overs before rain arrived from 11.00 onwards. Following an aborted effort to restart proceedings at 12.10, the action resumed at 3.20 only for further rain to arrive after just two overs, the match now seemingly a nailed-on draw.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jonny Bairstow, the Yorkshire captain, said: “You can’t control the weather. We tried very hard to get back on there a couple of times but unfortunately it’s not panned out that way. We turn up tomorrow and try and get as many bonus points as possible.”

The groundstaff were kept busy on day three in Taunton. Photo by Harry Trump/Getty Images.

Bairstow has been pleased with Yorkshire’s efforts this week, with the club back on Championship duty after a fine run to the One-Day Cup semi-finals. He did not feature in that competition as he was playing in The Hundred but he kept himself firmly abreast of events.

"The boys did so well in that 50-over comp,” he said. “It was great to see, and I watched a fair bit of it as well from afar. This week, I’ve been really happy with how the lads kept trucking in with the ball, and what have you.

“We could have bowled a bit better at times, but Tom Kohler-Cadmore played very well and perhaps made us drag our lengths back a little bit by advancing down the wicket, but the boys have done very well overall.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bairstow continued: “Look, it’s moving in the right direction. You can see improvements from the start of the year to now, and that’s what you want.

Yorkshire's Dom Bess wheels away against his former club. Photo by Harry Trump/Getty Images.

“It was always going to take a little bit of time, coming from Division Two to Division One. The cricket is slightly different and we’ve still got a relatively young group of lads who haven’t played a load of Division One cricket.

“It’s just understanding that when you gain parity with these guys you can’t give it (the advantage) back to them because they jump down your throat. It’s just understanding the nuances of playing a slightly better standard.”

The 8.3 overs at the start of the day were not without incident. Kasey Aldridge and Ben Green, the seventh-wicket pair, played positively in the gloom, Green pulling Matty Revis for six and then lofting Jack White for another over wide long-on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bairstow spilled a very tough chance when the total was 427-6, the wicketkeeper diving full length to his right when Green, on 25, got an edge off White. The ball died on Bairstow as he tried to seize it one-handed.

After Adam Lyth and Fin Bean each registered a boundary in the Yorkshire reply, and the rain reappeared, the final reckoning of the day could be done, one on which the loss of 85 overs lifted to 166.3 the number lost in this fixture to date, not far short of the total cricket that Yorkshire had lost across all three formats this season going into the game.

In what has been a remarkably dry summer, the club had lost only 182.3 overs in the County Championship, T20 Blast and One-Day Cup combined, the equivalent of less than two full days of Championship cricket.

To put that into context, Yorkshire lost 106.5 hours – akin to over 17.5 days – in 2023 when they were the worst affected of the 18 teams.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A slice of Yorkshire-Somerset cricketing history was on display in The Somerset Cricket Museum on Wednesday.

As the rain came down, spectators were able to look at the ball with which Ted Tyler, the former Somerset left-arm spinner, took the first Championship hat-trick for the south-west club – against Yorkshire in the corresponding match in 1895.

It was a notable hat-trick too, Tyler dismissing Jack Brown, David Denton and John Tunnicliffe, three of Yorkshire’s greatest players of the era.