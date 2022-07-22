Shannon Gabriel and Yorkshire are at Somerset this week (Picture: YPN)

RAIN forced an early lunch on the final day of Yorkshire’s County Championship match against Somerset in Taunton.

The interval will begin at 12.30pm after no play was possible in the morning session.

The teams had just emerged from the pavilion for the 11am start when the heavens opened, and although there was a brief break in the clouds, leading to the removal of some covering, the tarpaulin was swiftly put back in place again when conditions quickly deteriorated.

The forecast is up-and-down for the rest of the day, with a draw now the likeliest result.