The 2025 fixtures, published today, send the White Rose to the Utilita Bowl for a match that begins on April 4.

It is the first of seven Championship fixtures in less than eight weeks, with half of the four-day season over by May 26.

Yorkshire have three Championship fixtures in September, two in June and two in July, with August set aside for The Hundred.

The Utilita Bowl in Southampton where Yorkshire will kick off their County Championship title challenge. Photo by Harry Trump/Getty Images.

The 50-over Cup will once more run while The Hundred is on, as Yorkshire seek not only for their first Championship title since 2015, but also their first one-day silverware since 2002.

They will be chasing their first T20 title when that competition starts at the back end of May, with the group stages running through June and July before September’s knockout stages.

Yorkshire’s four Championship fixtures in June and July, which include one at York and two at Scarborough, will be played with the Kookaburra ball in a continuation of the experiment of the last two years.

The move is designed to make it harder for English-style medium-pacers to prosper and to encourage spinners and faster bowlers to make the step up to Test cricket.

It has proved controversial in some quarters, although a key change next year is that it will not be used in early season, with a combination of soft pitches and poor weather leading to just one positive result in the opening two rounds last season.

Surrey, who are aiming to become the first county to win four successive Championships since they themselves achieved the feat in the 1950s, are the first visitors to Scarborough in late July, followed by Division Two champions Sussex a week later.

Essex provide the opposition for York’s first Championship match for six years, and only its third ever, after last week’s announcement that the ground will stage its first men’s T20. Yorkshire women start their season on April 19 against Worcestershire at Leeds in the 50-over Cup.

They then take part in the new T20 County Cup and the T20 Blast.

2025 FIXTURES

YORKSHIRE MEN

Rothesay County Championship Division One

April

4-7: Hampshire (A - Utilita Bowl)

11-14: Worcestershire (H - Headingley)

May

2-5: Warwickshire (H - Headingley)

9-12: Essex (A - Chelmsford)

16-19: Surrey (A - The Oval)

23-26: Nottinghamshire (H - Headingley)

June

22-25: Nottinghamshire (A - Trent Bridge)

29-Jul 2: Essex (H - York)

July

22-25: Surrey (H - Scarborough)

29-Aug 1: Sussex (H - Scarborough)

September

8-11: Somerset (A - Taunton)

15-18: Sussex (A - Hove)

24-27: Durham (H - Headingley)

Metro Bank One-Day Cup (50 overs)

August

5: Warwickshire (H - Scarborough)

8: Northamptonshire (A - Northampton)

12: Lancashire (H - York)

14: Somerset (H - York)

17: Middlesex (A - Radlett)

22: Durham (H - Scarborough)

24: Sussex (A - Hove)

26: Kent (A - Canterbury)

28: Quarter-finals

31: Semi-finals

September

20: Final (Trent Bridge)

Vitality Blast (20 overs)

May

30: Northamptonshire (H - Headingley)

June

1: Worcestershire (A - New Road)

6: Birmingham Bears (A - Edgbaston)

8: Leicestershire (H - Headingley)

11: Nottinghamshire (A - Trent Bridge)

13: Birmingham Bears (H - Headingley)

15: Durham (H - York)

20: Durham (A - Riverside)

July

4: Worcestershire (H - Headingley)

6: Derbyshire (A - Chesterfield)

11: Lancashire (A - Old Trafford)

13: Derbyshire (H - Headingley)

17: Lancashire (H - Headingley)

18: Leicestershire (A - Grace Road)

September

3/5/6: Quarter-finals

13: Finals Day (Edgbaston)

YORKSHIRE WOMEN

Metro Bank One-Day Cup League 2 (50 overs)

April

19: Worcestershire (H - Headingley)

26: Sussex (A - Hove)

May

3: Derbyshire (A - Derby)

15: Leicestershire (H - York)

August

2: Middlesex (H - Headingley)

9: Glamorgan (H - Weetwood)

16: Gloucestershire (A - Bristol)

25: Northamptonshire (A - Northampton)

30: Kent (A - Canterbury)

September

6: Semi-finals

14: Final (New Road)

Vitality T20 Women’s County Cup

May

5: Round One - Derbyshire Falcons (TBC)

10: Round Two - (if progress, v Staffordshire or Cumbria (TBC)

17: Round Three - (if progress, v Essex (TBC)

24: Quarter-finals

26: Finals Day (Taunton)

Vitality Blast Women’s League 2 (20 overs)

June

1: Derbyshire (H - Headingley)

8: Leicestershire (H - Headingley)

21: Derbyshire (A - Derby)

27: Worcestershire (H - Headingley)

29: Northamptonshire (A - Northampton)

July

13: Northamptonshire (H - Headingley)

18: Leicestershire (A - Grace Road)

20: Worcestershire (A - New Road)

26: Finals Day (Northampton)

MEN’S INTERNATIONALS

June

20-24: England v India (Test match - Headingley)

September