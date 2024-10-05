“He’s a very good leg-spinner who bowls a quick googly, and I like the way that he attacks the stumps.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former England spinner is optimistic that the 22-year-old can be the first of many after Chohan became the first SACA graduate to be chosen for an England men’s squad for the tour to the West Indies that starts this month.

Speaking ahead of his visit to Raworths Harrogate Literature Festival on Saturday, October 19, Panesar told The Yorkshire Post: “Jafer is the first recruit from SACA to do it, so I think it’s great news.

“It kind of shows that the system is working, and the system is a lot smoother now.

Panesar has been impressed with Archie Vaughan, the teenage son of Michael Vaughan, his former England captain, with whom he is pictured here during a Test match against New Zealand at Wellington in 2008. Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images.

“For a county cricketer from the South Asian community, there’s a really good transition that can get you through the system and to being seen, so it is working.

“It also makes it easier for first-class counties who ask, ‘where do we go to look for talented cricketers?’ to say that SACA is one of those places.”

Established in 2022 to help more British Asians earn professional deals, SACA has helped 10 players graduate to first-class level.

One is Kashif Ali, the Worcestershire batsman, and, purrs Panesar, “a Luton boy” – Panesar’s birthplace in 1982.

Jafer Chohan, the Yorkshire leg-spinner who has become the first graduate from the South Asian Cricket Academy (SACA) to be selected for the England men's squad. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Chohan, born not a million miles away in Camden, is an imaginative selection by England, who have seen something in a man who has played 23 T20 games for Yorkshire but, as yet, no first-class or one-day cricket.

Panesar likes what he sees and the attacking method of a player who has had quite the week - Chohan’s England call-up having been preceded by a new three-year deal at Yorkshire, and followed by his selection for the England Lions tour to South Africa that starts next month.

“I’m very excited about Jafer Chohan,” said Panesar, famously the first Sikh to play for England, who took 193 international wickets across the three formats.

“He’s a very good leg-spinner who bowls a quick googly, and I like the way that he attacks the stumps.

Chohan in action for Yorkshire during this summer's T20 Blast. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

“He’s not afraid of big challenges, of trying to take wickets, and he’s very energetic, very bouncy.

“I’m really happy to see how England are making these positive changes.”

Panesar believes Chohan has no better mentor than Adil Rashid, his Yorkshire team-mate who is also in the 14-man squad for the three one-day internationals and five T20 internationals in the Caribbean.

Rashid, 36, and his brother, Amar, have worked closely with Chohan since the protegee arrived at Yorkshire.

Monty Panesar, the former England spinner who is speaking at the Harrogate Literature Festival on October 19. Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images.

“Adil Rashid is one of those guys who can help him, mentor him, and it’s also a way for Adil to develop his skills in those areas,” said Panesar.

“Adil has just become the third England bowler to get 200 ODI wickets after Darren Gough and James Anderson, and also one of the quickest anywhere; he did it quicker than Muttiah Muralitharan, which is an amazing feat.

“So, I think for Adil Rashid, it will be a good transition for him and an opportunity for the England management to see what he is like as a mentor, as a coach, in terms of helping the likes of Jafer Chohan.

“Adil is a perfect role model and for South Asian cricketers, and I’m sure that England will be looking towards him to help get more talented cricketers, especially from the South Asian community, to come through the system.”

Panesar, 42, is excited about the current crop of English spinners, with Shoaib Bashir, Jack Leach and Rehan Ahmed flying the flag at the Pakistan Test series that starts on Monday.

Rehan’s brother, Farhan, the 16-year-old off-spinner who plays for Nottinghamshire, is among a number of highly-rated youngsters coming through, along with such as Archie Vaughan, the 18-year-old son of Panesar’s former England captain, Michael Vaughan.

“There’s a few around,” said Panesar. “Archie Vaughan - he looks very talented. I’ve watched him bowl a little bit. They should fast-track him. Why not? He’s a very good bowler.

“There’s Rehan Ahmed’s brother. I’d like to see him come through the system as well, not just wait until he’s done the U19s and all of that. He’s another good cricketer.

“When they’re hot, you’ve just got to grab them and keep pushing them because, sooner or later, once they’ve played too many first-class games, batsmen will start working them out and they won’t have that same effect.”

Panesar is looking forward to the Pakistan series, where England will be aiming to repeat their 3-0 whitewash of 2022.

They play two Tests in Multan and one in Rawalpindi against a side led by Shan Masood, the Yorkshire captain, and coached by Jason Gillespie, the former Yorkshire head coach.

“I think England have the upper hand,” said Panesar. “We know that the ball turns from day one, but as the Tests progress – third, fourth, fifth day, the pitches tend to get flatter, so I’d expect England to produce some exciting cricket and I think they’ll try and force results and make it entertaining.

“That’s what we all want to see, and a similar series like last time.”

Panesar heading to Harrogate Literature Festival

MONTY PANESAR is part of a star-studded line-up at Raworths Harrogate Literature Festival, which runs from October 10-20.

Special guests include former prime minister Theresa May, legendary broadcaster Dame Joan Bakewell, The Yorkshire Vet’s Julian Norton, and English football icon Peter Reid.

Panesar will be appearing at The Crown Hotel, Harrogate, on Saturday, October 19, at 8.30pm.

He will recount some of England’s greatest matches, along with his own inspiring story captured in his funny, poignant and uplifting autobiography, The Full Monty.