The other has taken 315 first-class wickets in 81 games at an average of 19.88 and will play for Yorkshire on Friday in their County Championship match against Nottinghamshire at Headingley.

There is little, if anything, to separate the respective records of Sam Cook and Ben Coad, but it is Cook who will debut in the Test in Nottingham while Coad continues to ply his trade at county level, one of the best players never to have represented his country.

Anthony McGrath, the Yorkshire head coach who has worked closely with both men, is as delighted for Cook – nicknamed “Little Chef” – as he is disappointed for Coad that the latter has not yet gained higher honours.

Yorkshire's Ben Coad has been one of the most consistent performers at county level for many years. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

“Sam’s really deserved it,” said McGrath of the Essex bowler, whom he knows from his nine seasons at Chelmsford before he took on head coach duties at Yorkshire last winter.

“I think probably his performances with the Kookaburra ball in England last year, and then on the Lions tour, probably turned a few heads, and he’s been in the shake-up.

“The big question, which I think is unfair, is about his pace, but he’s proved he gets good batsmen out and he's done it on flat pitches, too.”

Much the same could be said of Coad, who is four years Cook’s senior at 31.

Essex's Sam Cook will make his Test debut on Thursday. Photo by Harry Trump/Getty Images.

The Yorkshireman relies on skill as opposed to speed - the apparent fixation of the England management - and, believes McGrath, has been unfortunate not to have had international recognition.

“He’s not even represented the Lions, I don’t think, and until you go up to that next level, or get a chance, you never know,” he added.

“There's not much more Ben can do, in all honesty. All he can do is perform in the environment he’s in, and, as he’s proved year after year, his wickets and his average and strike-rate is as good as anyone.

“The selectors, of course, are the ones in charge, and they know the kind of style that they're wanting and that kind of thing.

"I guess if Sam goes well with his style of bowling, then it might open up doors for some other players.”

Is the door shut on Coad in McGrath’s opinion?

“I don't think it should be shut on anyone,” he said. “Ben's record is incredible. He's probably not been talked about as much as Sam - maybe that's because he's been in Division Two the last few years, I don't know.

“They are slightly different bowlers, I would say, but again, Ben's proved year after year how many wickets he gets, so he should be in that conversation, definitely, but obviously it's out of our hands and it’s up to the selectors.”

Expanding on the differences between the pair, McGrath said: “I think Sam's probably a bit quicker, probably Coady swings it a little bit more and Sam Cook nibbles, so I think they're the main differences really.