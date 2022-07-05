Two men have been front and centre during that sequence, with Yorkshire pair Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow responsible for seven centuries between them.

Here, we look at the performances of the in-form pair.

Jonny Bairstow (4 centuries, 614 runs, 102.33 average)

Inseparable duo: Joe Root and Jonathan Bairstow of England celebrate winning the Fifth LV= Insurance Test Match between England and India at Edgbaston on July 05, 2022 in Birmingham, England. (Picture: Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

136 - 2nd Test v New Zealand

Came to the crease in the second innings on the back of three low scores, with England 56 for three chasing 299. He proceeded to reel off the second-fastest Test hundred by an Englishman, off 77 balls, to leave the Kiwi bowlers down and out at a rapturous Trent Bridge.

162 - 3rd Test v New Zealand

Another sticky situation on home turf at Headingley, as Bairstow strode out at 17 for three in the first innings and picked up exactly where he had left off. He pounded out 24 boundaries as he scored at better than a run-a-ball. Also played beautifully for 71no in the run chase.

England's Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow after victory over India at Edgbaston (Picture: PA)

106 and 114no - 5th Test v India

Unbelievably raised his bar yet again as he helped England claim a slice of history in the delayed series decider at Edgbaston. He held up a faltering first innings with another backs-to-the-wall effort that showed his steel and then took a record run chase by the horns. He and Root made the uncharted territory of 378 seem like light work as they knocked the stuffing out of India with a stand of 269.

Joe Root (3 centuries, 569 runs, 113.80 average)

115no - 1st Test v New Zealand

Immediately put to bed any questions about how he might settle in the ranks after giving up the captaincy by picking the perfect moment for his first fourth innings hundred. His brilliantly measured knock at Lord’s set the tone for the quartet of classic pursuits and ticking off 10,000 Test runs along the way.

176 - 2nd Test v New Zealand

England were up against it after watching the Black Caps score 553 over the course of 146 draining overs. But thanks to Root’s ability to tune out distractions and bat deep, they produced a similarly huge total to stay alive in a game they went on to steal in thrilling fashion. He brought out his new party piece - a pre-meditated reverse scoop for six - for the first time to thrill the Nottingham faithful.

142no - 5th Test v India