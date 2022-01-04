Stuart Broad like a ‘caged tiger’ as England’s Ashes salvage operation begins

England's Stuart Broad is back for the fourth Ashes test (Picture: PA)

Broad admitted in his newspaper column over the weekend that his appearance in just one of the first three matches had been a big disappointment but he has been the chance to make his impression at the Sydney Cricket Ground in the fourth Test, which begins Tuesday night (11.30pm).

He comes in for Ollie Robinson, who is nursing a shoulder issue, and will be charged with lifting the spirits of a side who are at a low ebb – 3-0 down and without four of their coaching staff due to a Covid-19 outbreak in the camp that finally appears to have come to an end.

Broad is England’s second highest wicket-taker against Australia with 120, three behind Bob Willis and eight short of Sir Ian Botham, and the 35-year-old had hoped to make more of an impression on what is his eighth, and possibly, last crack at the old enemy.

England's Stuart Broad during a nets session at the Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney. (Picture: Jason O'Brien/PA Wire)

Assistant coach Graham Thorpe took charge of team selection alongside captain Joe Root in the absence of the isolating Chris Silverwood, and he suggested both Broad and all-rounder Ben Stokes were bristling at the prospect of getting back on the pitch.

Unlike Broad, Stokes has been ever-present in the series but he has yet to summon his best form with bat or ball having only recently returned from a five-month hiatus.

“I hope I’ve got a couple of caged tigers coming into this match. Ben being one and Stuart Broad another one,” said Thorpe.

“I’ve been in contact with Spoons (Silverwood) throughout regarding the selection of the team and he’s been kept in the loop.

“Myself and Joe, being on the ground, have been able to assess the surface and our bowlers and it felt like a risk to go into it with a couple of lads carrying niggles. So it was right to bring Stuart back in.”

Robinson is England’s top wicket-taker and most used bowler on the tour, taking nine scalps at 26 over the course of 87.2 overs. But the workload was beginning to take its toll, with a brief hamstring scare in Melbourne and now wear and tear in his shoulder. Chris Woakes is also battling a shoulder issue, leaving Broad as the obvious solution.

That does leave England with a long tail, though, but any temptation to favour Dom Bess over fellow spinner Jack Leach, on account of superior batting, was resisted.

Australia have made one enforced change to their side for the fourth Ashes Test, with Usman Khawaja replacing the isolating Travis Head.