Conor McKerr in action for Surrey in last year's 50-over Cup. Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images for Surrey CCC.

The 26-year-old goes straight into the team for Sunday’s fixture against Derbyshire at Headingley.

McKerr is also available for the games at Birmingham Bears on Friday, at home to Leicestershire on June 16, at home to Lancashire on June 20, and at Durham on June 21.

The move comes with Yorkshire struck by injuries to five key bowlers - Matty Fisher (ankle), Ben Coad (back), Dom Leech (side), along with Matt Milnes and Mickey Edwards, who are out for the season with stress fractures of the back and foot respectively.

Ottis Gibson, the Yorkshire head coach, said: “With the unprecedented number of injuries we have at Yorkshire at the moment, the opportunity to sign Conor on a short-term loan provides us with an experienced performer in this format.

“He is someone that I've always kept an eye on and have been impressed with, so it also allows me to see him up close.”

A member of the South Africa U19 squad for the 2016 Youth World Cup in Bangladesh, McKerr left South Africa to join Surrey in March of that year.

The right-armer’s development was stunted by injuries, but he had a successful spell in 2017 on loan at Derbyshire, whom he also represented in 2021 and last season.

Along with Surrey, where opportunities have been limited in a strong pace attack, McKerr has also turned out for Kent and Nottinghamshire.

He averages in the low 30s with the ball in all three formats and has performed consistently this season in the Surrey second team.

Alec Stewart, the Surrey director of cricket, said: “This short-term loan move will give Conor a good opportunity to showcase his skills in the T20 Blast and give him further experience in this form of the game.