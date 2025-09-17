Rain overnight and into the morning left the outfield wet and the surrounds somewhat bleak, with the empty blue deckchairs at the Cromwell Road end a forlorn spectacle beneath slate-grey skies.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In fairness, that flat could have been one of any number now the graffiti has reportedly been removed, following that unfortunate episode with the unpaid tax that did for the former deputy PM, but at least the coffee was good and the sea air refreshing.

The cricket? Well, that was good too once play started at 11.45am, 75 minutes later than scheduled, although the draw was still favourite come stumps on day three, Sussex 232-8 in reply to Yorkshire’s first innings 194, with another 53 overs lost to the weather.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dom Bess, the Yorkshire off-spinner, who kept Sussex in check with two quick wickets after they had reached 220-6, from where they could potentially have eyed a significant lead, said: “I thought we bowled pretty well. It was quite, I wouldn't say boring cricket, but it was very attritional.

Matt Milnes is congratulated on the wicket of Tom Alsop on day three at Hove. Picture: Sussex Cricket.

“At times, it was hard for batsmen to hit the ball off the square; the ball went quite soft, and we were under lights pretty much all day, too.

“It was nice to get a couple of wickets and try and do damage limitation, if you like, as much as possible with them obviously going past our score.

“All I ever want to do is impact games of cricket and make sure that I'm either putting us in good positions or else absorbing pressure to make sure that we’re not in poor positions, so it was nice to contribute.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rain overnight and into the morning left the outfield wet and the surrounds somewhat bleak, with the empty blue deckchairs at the Cromwell Road end a forlorn spectacle beneath slate-grey skies.

Sussex captain John Simpson plays the ball away as Yorkshire skipper Jonny Bairstow looks on. Picture: Sussex Cricket.

Tom Lungley and Jack Shantry, the umpires, carried out an 11.00 inspection with no obvious enthusiasm, and it was perhaps a surprise that play got going as soon as it did given the marginal light despite the floodlights being on.

For Sussex, who resumed on 84-4, 110 runs behind, it was all about slow accumulation and the preservation of wickets.

Progress was indeed slow as they scored 43 runs in 18.5 overs during the truncated morning for the loss of Tom Alsop, who played on to a yorker from Matt Milnes, ending a stand of 42 inside 19 overs with John Simpson, his captain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alsop had been lucky to survive in the day’s seventh over when he edged a ball from George Hill between Bess at first slip and Adam Lyth at second, with both men leaving to each other a delivery that sped away to the boundary to rub salt into wounds.

The Yorkshire players in their pre-play huddle. Picture: Sussex Cricket.

Bess was given a cursory over before lunch which included an off-driven four by Simpson, who used his feet well to drive up towards the hospitality marquee at the Sea End.

As Sussex continued to chip away at the deficit, Jack Carson looked even more lucky to survive an lbw shout off Jordan Thompson, who struck the batsman on the full when he had reached 18, umpire Lungley determining that the ball was drifting down leg-side.

Carson added only four more, though, pushing at Hill and edging to Lyth at second slip, having added 52 with Simpson inside 13 overs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After reaching his 50 from 93 deliveries, Yorkshire came close to dismissing Simpson twice in successive overs.

First, he glanced Matty Revis to the diving wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow, who perhaps did well to lay a glove on the ball, and then he edged Hill to second slip where Lyth dropped the opportunity, tumbling to his right.

Moments later, Simpson on-drive Hill to the Cromwell Road end boundary to take Sussex into the lead, a landmark that drew a smattering of applause from the 350 or so spectators who had ventured forth on this greyest of days.

When the score had risen to 220-6, the home side had moved into a potentially menacing position, but the reintroduction of Bess brought Yorkshire back into the game at a critical time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Operating from the Cromwell Road end, he bowled Fynn Hudson-Prentice with one that spun back appreciably before ripping one past Simpson’s outside edge to send the left-hander on his way for 66 as Sussex slipped to 221-8, just 27 ahead.

After tea, just 21 more balls were possible before light rain fell from charcoal grey skies.

It was so light, in fact, that the only thing that the groundstaff bothered to cover was the pitch itself, with spectators sitting in the stands without umbrellas as they wanted patiently for the match to resume.

Forty-five minutes later it did so but, after three deliveries from Bess to complete the 75th over, the umpires took the players off for bad light when Bairstow tried to bring on Hill, a seamer, to bowl the next over.