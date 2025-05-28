Yorkshire head coach Anthony McGrath. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

The county’s head coach said that there was little point in him talking a good game ahead of the opening fixture against Northamptonshire at Headingley on Friday.

McGrath said it is up to the club to deliver in a format that they have so far been unable to crack and that he is looking forward to seeing how his players respond to a disappointing start to the season.

Yorkshire are second-bottom of the County Championship First Division after four defeats, two draws and one win at the halfway stage of the four-day tournament, while they have only three times reached Finals Day since T20 started in 2003.

Reunion: Anthony McGrath, right, and Darren Lehmann pictured at Scarborough in 2009. Picture by Vaughn Ridley/SWPix.com

“I think T20 is a competition we know as a club we’ve got to get better at but there's no point in me saying X, Y or Z,” said McGrath, who will be without Jonny Bairstow for the first two fixtures due to his involvement at the Indian Premier League.

“It's about us going out there and starting well and trying to get momentum early in the group.

“We'll have to count up the players a little bit and see who’s available come Friday but, again, whatever XI we put out, there's no excuses.

“We should have enough quality to be competitive and try and get a win against Northampton.”

Yorkshire will hand a debut to Will Sutherland, the Australian all-rounder, who has signed to play in all 14 group games.

They also hope to field fellow overseas signing Will O’Rourke, the New Zealand fast bowler, who was set to arrive in England on Wednesday night following his stint at the IPL, having signed for the first eight T20s plus one Championship match.

“I think everyone's excited to see Will Sutherland, who's been here training and looks fantastic, and Will O’Rourke's done well in the short time he's been in the IPL,” said McGrath.

“He’s played two or three games over there leading into the T20, and we’re hoping that he’ll be fine for Friday.

“This is a different competition and we’ve done a lot of planning but, again, that counts for nothing, it’s all about performances.

“We can’t feel sorry for ourselves after recent results, and I’m looking forward to seeing how we react on Friday evening.”

McGrath is also looking forward to locking horns with Darren Lehmann, his former Yorkshire team-mate, the new Northamptonshire head coach.

Although Lehmann has previously coached Australia at Headingley, along with the Leeds-based 100-ball franchise Northern Superchargers, this will be his first time facing his former club as a county head coach.

“It’ll be good,” said McGrath.

“I've seen him a couple of times already, so we highlighted this game early in the season and it will be a good way to start the T20 campaign.

“He's obviously looking forward to coming back to Headingley, where he's had so many great days, and I said to him that I’m looking forward to having a quick beer with him when we’ve beaten him on Friday.

“Darren’s obviously vastly experienced, he’s coached all around the world, and I think you’ll see him imprinting his ideas on that team as the season goes on.”

It is something of a cliche to say that T20 could have come along at a good time for Yorkshire given their struggles in four-day cricket.

McGrath admitted they have not done as well as he expected but he remains optimistic.

“I always said that I think you’ll see where we’re at after the first seven games in the Championship and unfortunately we’re not as high as I thought we would be,” he said.

“That gives us the chance now to look and reassess.

“I think one of the pleasing things for me has been the wickets at Headingley, having seen and listened to ‘you can’t get results here’, and so on.

“There’s been three results in the three games at Headingley and although we lost of two of them, for me that’s not a negative in the sense that if we play better with our skill-set then we can win games there.”

McGrath continued: “I think, going forward, we know kind of the recipe at Headingley.

"Robbo (Richard Robinson, head of grounds) and the team have been magnificent, and they've done exactly what we've asked for in terms of the pitches.

“We’ve just not kept our end of the bargain, and although you can't bang on about the positives when we've lost two on the trot, bigger picture-wise there are positives for me.

“I know that if we get things going we've still got a very good team in there, but we’ve just got to do it at the tough times and rise to the challenge.”

Northamptonshire arrive at Headingley following an indifferent start to the Championship season.