Super proud: Yorkshire's stand-in captain Jonny Tattersall. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

So Jonny Tattersall, simply and succinctly, summed up Yorkshire’s surge towards Championship promotion.

The stand-in skipper presided over four of the five wins that the club achieved in its last seven games.

“We always knew, ahead of our two games at Scarborough, that we could definitely win there, and we always knew that we could win at Chesterfield, and we won those matches and that got us going,” said Tattersall.

After those triumphs against Gloucestershire, Derbyshire and Sussex, the White Rose drew with Middlesex before winning at Leicestershire and Glamorgan. They then drew with Northants.

“In the last seven games we’ve played excellent cricket, and that’s full credit to the lads for just sticking at it,” said Tattersall.

“We’re just delighted and super proud of everyone. We’ve got back to where we wanted to get to, which was the ultimate goal at the start of the season. We couldn’t be more delighted.”

More so after everything that the club has been through. If Covid wasn’t enough, the racism crisis brought the club to its knees.

“It means a hell of a lot,” added Tattersall. “Obviously we’ve been through so much as a team.

“We felt like we were building something just before Covid times, and then Covid hit and put a stop in the tracks. Then obviously everything that’s gone on since; there’s been a lot for the players to deal with as well.