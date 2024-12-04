Ryan Sidebottom celebrates his hat-trick against New Zealand at Hamilton in 2008. Photo: Dean Treml/AFP via Getty Images.

Brydon Carse’s 10-wicket match haul was the first by an England pace bowler in an overseas Test since Ryan Sidebottom in 2008.

The former Yorkshire bowler also accomplished the feat in the first of a three-Test series in New Zealand, taking 10-139 in Hamilton.

Sidebottom’s performance was especially memorable as it included a hat-trick, only the 11th at the time for England in Tests.

Sidebottom soaks up the applause for his 10-wicket match haul. Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images.

Sidebottom, then aged 30, was a Nottinghamshire player having left Yorkshire in 2004 before returning to Headingley seven years later.

It was the beginning of his finest series in an England shirt - indeed, he was named player of the series for his 24 wickets at an average of 17.08 as England ran out 2-1 winners, recovering from defeat in that Hamilton opener to win in Wellington and Napier.

That series accounted for roughly a third of Sidebottom’s Test wickets in a career in which he was unlucky to make just 22 appearances.

Watched by his proud father, Arnie, himself a former Yorkshire and England cricketer, Sidebottom junior sparkled at Seddon Park, his hat-trick the icing on a memorable cake.

“I had always been consistent for England, but I think this is the game people will always think of,” Sidebottom remembered some years later.

“It was the only time I claimed 10 wickets in a Test and it was just really emotional. My dad stayed out of the way because I could see he was starting to fill up with tears.

“It means so much to play for England, and to be one of the very few to have taken a hat-trick is something you can’t take away from me.

“I have a framed picture and kept the ball. It will always be etched in my memory.”

Sidebottom’s hat-trick came during the hosts’ second innings.

New Zealand had scored 470 first time around, England replying with 348.

Then, as the Kiwis chased runs to set up a declaration, wickets tumbled as Sidebottom removed Stephen Fleming (his Nottinghamshire captain, who predicted that he’d be the difference between the sides in the series), Mathew Sinclair and Jacob Oram with successive deliveries on his way to figures of 6-49.

It came during a sequence of four wickets for five runs in 12 balls for Sidebottom, whose hat-trick sparked jubilant scenes among England’s players and supporters.

Fleming was undone by a full-length delivery outside the off stump which he drove to point, Alastair Cook taking an excellent catch, diving to his left.

Sinclair was also caught brilliantly by Cook, this time flying to his left in the gully region.

The hat-trick ball was a beauty, swinging back into the left-handed Oram, who was adjudged lbw by umpire Daryl Harper after what seemed to the bowler an eternity.

“Once I’d appealed, I didn’t think he was going to put his finger up,” Sidebottom said at the close of play.

“I didn’t know what to do when he finally did; I just ran away like a headless chicken.”

New Zealand, who collapsed from 99-1 to 119-7 as Sidebottom and co ran amok, declared at 177-9 before ripping through England in clinical style.

Only Ian Bell (54 not out) stood firm as they were bowled out for 110 to lose by 189 runs, wicketkeeper Brendon McCullum (whatever happened to him?) taking five catches.

Sidebottom captured six wickets in the 126-run triumph in Wellington that levelled the series, including five in the second innings, and then eight in the decider at Napier, which England took by 121 runs.

Sidebottom’s first innings 7-47 in that game were his best Test figures, building on a first innings hundred from Kevin Pietersen before second innings centuries from Andrew Strauss and Ian Bell, followed by a six-wicket haul for spinner Monty Panesar, sealed the deal.

In its summary of the series, Wisden Cricketers’ Almanack referred to Sidebottom’s “swing with probing seam”, hailing as “remarkable” his rise from being “Nottinghamshire’s leading bowler to the leader of England’s attack in just ten months”.

The cricketers’ bible added that it was “a fillip for the domestic game and the timeless virtues of line and length”.

The following summer, England hosted New Zealand and won that three-Test series 2-0. Sidebottom took 17 wickets at 20.47, figures narrowly eclipsed by James Anderson, who claimed 19 at 19.31.

In those two New Zealand series combined, Sidebottom took 41 of his 79 wickets in a Test career that ended in 2010.

He rejoined Yorkshire the following year and proceeded to arguably get better with age, taking 287 of his 762 first-class wickets during that time at 21.01, before hanging up his whites after 2017.