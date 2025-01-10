Sir Clive Lloyd, right, and Sir Viv Richards watch West Indies in action at Lord's last summer. Lloyd has said that the idea to split Test cricket into two divisions, or two tiers, "must be stopped now" ahead of shake-up plans set to be discussed later this month by the "Big Three" of India, England and Australia. Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s kind of taken as read, it appears: Test cricket is in decline outside the so-called “Big Three” of India, England and Australia, and so it needs some sort of setting in which to function and to sustain it in the other nations especially (to “dangle a carrot”, as it were), while the “Big Three” want to play more matches among themselves, the essential “context” to this latest idea, which (you’ve guessed it) would see them make even more money.

But the only context Test cricket really needs are the individual Test series themselves, which provide a winner, a loser, and sometimes a draw.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This concept has worked pretty well for the best part of the near-150 years in which Test cricket has been in existence (coincidentally, the format celebrates its sesquicentenary in 2027).

Action from the 1984 Test series between England and West Indies as David Gower takes evasive action to a delivery from Malcolm Marshall in the fifth and final Test at the Oval. Sir Clive Lloyd's West Indies won the series 5-0, which, argues Chris Waters, was context enough. Photo by David Ashdown/Getty Images.

However, according to reports, a plan for two divisions, or two tiers, is set to be discussed by (you’ve guessed it again) the “Big Three”.

Jay Shah, the new chair of the International Cricket Council, and still a key player in Indian cricket, is said to be planning a meeting this month with Richard Thompson, chair of the England and Wales Cricket Board, and Mike Baird, chair of Cricket Australia, to discuss a transformation that would lead, among other things, to the Ashes being played twice every three years instead of twice every four, the golden goose (as with T20) being steadily throttled.

Confusion surrounds whether there would be promotion and relegation in the revamped system (what would happen, Ashes-wise, were England in one division and Australia another?), or whether it would effectively lead to a closed shop in which second tier sides were permanently marooned.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

West Indies’ likely participation in that second section – along with Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Ireland and Zimbabwe, it has been said – has sparked concern from their former captain Sir Clive Lloyd, who insisted that the idea “must be stopped now” and that “a better system would be to give teams the same amount of money so they can get the tools to improve”.

The man with the power: Jay Shah, the new chair of the International Cricket Council (ICC), and still a big player in the Indian game. Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images.

Why, Sir Clive, what an eminently sensible point you make there.

But even if a two-divisional system with promotion and relegation was introduced, effectively affording a chance for all, with the top division reportedly comprising Australia, England, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa and Sri Lanka, the question remains as to what this would really achieve in practice?

With every Test match lasting up to five days, and the biggest series for several weeks, Test cricket is almost uniquely unsuited to any effort to put it into such football-style context, which rather explains, does it not, why no attempt to do so has yet been successful.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The present system of the World Test Championship – perhaps the most useless invention since the shoe umbrella – sees sides play unequal amounts of games over a two-year cycle, culminating in a grand final if there is still anyone awake.

Australia celebrate their victory over India in the World Test Championship final at the Oval in 2023. The competition has proved controversial, with teams playing unequal numbers of matches among sundry difficulties. Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images.

Cricket may be traditionally slow in the public perception, but a league in which it takes two whole years to determine a winner – in an era in which attention spans have never been shorter – is the sort of thing that baffles brains.

The ICC rankings system is surely just as good in this regard anyway, affording a general guide to respective strength.

But such is the obsession these days with being world No 1, and the desire to put everything into context, these half-witted efforts continue apace.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two divisions, or two tiers, would be little improvement on the current system – it would also take years to determine a winner.

And the idea that Test cricket in some of the less well-off, less fashionable nations would somehow be sustained by the move, or the format itself protected from the creeping threat of franchise cricket and its grab on the best players, is pie-in-the-sky.

It’s like applying a bandage to the wrong body part; it would also increase the existing divides.

The question as to what would happen if England or Australia were in different divisions might seem flippant but is actually pertinent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

No two-section structure could possibly be fair without promotion and relegation, and on what basis could that structure be deemed successful, cricketing or financially, were the Ashes lost, however briefly?

It would be absurd to still hold the Ashes outside a new system – not to mention impractical owing to the schedule. Where no problem currently exists, therefore, one could easily be created.

The Ashes is a good, if maybe the most extreme example of why Test cricket thrives within its own context.

Fans care about performance during each series; they are highly unlikely to give a fig whether England beating Australia 3-2, for example, pushed the Poms three places up Division One and sent the “convicts” crashing down the table by an equal margin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the end of their careers, what do English and Australian players really care about – how many World Test Championships they’ve won, or how many Ashes series?

Granted, it might be a feather in the cap of a lesser country if it won Division One, but, again, who has the attention span to follow competitions over such a long time period?

Who thinks this will really save Test cricket?

The problem, as Sir Clive Lloyd said, is better answered by other means - i.e., a fairer distribution system financially.

It must also be acknowledged that cricket has changed so much in recent times that schemes like this are papering over cracks that can no longer be sealed; the clock, alas, cannot be turned back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When Lloyd’s West Indies beat England in 1984, the first series that made an impact on this schoolboy’s mind, the only context were the games themselves and the players involved – Greenidge, Haynes, Richards, et al.