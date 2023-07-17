England have named their XI for the fourth Ashes Test against Australia.

One change has been made to the side that was victorious at Headingley, with experienced seamer James Anderson taking the place of Ollie Robinson. Moeen Ali has been promoted to bat at number three, with Ollie Pope unavailable for the remainder of the series.

The fourth Test begins at Old Trafford on Wednesday (July 19), with England still in contention to win the series after securing victory in the third Test. They currently trail 2-1.

England must win to stand a chance of winning the Ashes, as a drawn series would allow Australia to retain as holders.

One change has been made to the side that was victorious at Headingley. Image: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Below is the full England XI:

1. Ben Duckett

2. Zak Crawley

3. Moeen Ali

4. Joe Root

5. Harry Brook

6. Ben Stokes

7. Jonathan Bairstow

8. Chris Woakes

9. Mark Wood

10. Stuart Broad