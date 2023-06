In the early stages of day two of the 2023 series, England’s Stuart Broad went up against Australia’s Marnus Labuschagne, the ICC world number one. However, Labuschagne was forced to poke at the ball following a delivery from Broad.

The job of getting Labuschagne out on the first ball was then completed by Bradford-born Bairstow, who dived to his right and held on to the ball. Jubilant scenes followed, with celebrations both on and off the pitch at Edgbaston.