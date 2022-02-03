The Ashes: Australia retain title as England fall short in first ODI

GAME OVER: Australia's Jess Jonassen celebrates dismissing England's Kate Cross to win the first ODI and retain the Ashes in Canberra. Picture: Jenny Evans/Getty Images

England had required victories in all three ODIs to secure an Ashes victory, but they failed to recover from the loss of early wickets and were all out for 178 needing 206 to win.

The result ensures Australia retain the Ashes – a title they have held since 2013-14 – taking an 8-4 lead in the multi-format series with two ODIs remaining.

Captain Knight said: “Our mentality in this series has been really good. We haven’t been able to quite get over the line, which is a shame.

LEADING LIGHT: : Katherine Brunt, from Barnsley, took 3-40 and scored 32 in England’s ultimately unsuccessful run chase in Canberra. Picture: Mark Evans/Getty Images

“But we believe we’re good enough to beat them and we’ve gone toe-to-toe with them in a lot of aspects, but we just haven’t quite been able to have that killer instinct and get over the line. I guess maybe when you let a couple of things slip, they are the sort of team that are going to make you pay for it.

“I’m not worried, I think the belief and the mentality has been great this series, unfortunately it just hasn’t come off.”

The visitors struggled from the start, losing wickets quickly, including the crucial scalp of Knight for a golden duck as they fell to 10-2. Nat Sciver was the pick of the England batters with 45 from 66, but she was unable to form a partnership to put Australia under pressure.

England were always up with the required run rate but paid the price for lost wickets as, despite a last-wicket stand of 24 from Barnsley’s Katherine Brunt (32) and Kate Cross (17) – and a dropped catch from Ellyse Perry – the visitors fell well short.

Meg Lanning’s side can go on and win the Ashes outright, while England will have to win the remaining two ODI matches to avoid a series defeat.

“Of course there’s disappointment in losing,” added Knight.

“You come out here and obviously the goal is to try and get the Ashes back and there’s bound to be a bit of disappointment.

“I thought we bowled outstandingly and were actually really unlucky.