YORKSHIRE’S Harry Brook struck a magnificent half century on his home ground to help England get back into The Ashes with a nail-biting three-wicket victory at Headingley.

HOMEGROWN HERO: Yorkshire's Harry Brook helped England get back into The Ashes Test series against Australia with victory by three wickets at Headingley inside four days. Picture: Mike Egerton/PA

The Yorkshireman almost led his team home himself but holed out to cover for a typically-entertaining innings of 75 in front of a raucous crowd.

Four years on from a famous Ben Stokes-inspired victory at the same venue, Chris Woakes and Mark Wood saw the hosts home to make it 2-1 to Australia and keep the five-match series very much alive going into the fourth Test at Old Trafford in Manchester next week.

England’s openers came out in cautious mood at 27 without loss, adding 15 careful runs to the score before Ben Duckett was trapped in the crease by Mitchell Starc, lbw to a ball destined for leg stump.

TRIUMPH: England's Chris Woakes and England's Mark Wood celebrate beating Australia at Headingley Picture: Danny Lawson/PA

Moeen Ali was the man to replace Duckett at three, a surprise switch with Brook and a hefty promotion from number seven. The all-rounder has done the job before, but last appeared at first drop in November 2018.

It was a typically bold gambit from the Brendon McCullum regime but one that did not pay off.

Moeen made five from 15 deliveries and had no answer for a 90mph rocket from Starc, forcing its way through a modest drive and pounding the stumps.

If that dismissal raised any nerves around the ground, the arrival of their primary insurance policy, Joe Root, should have settled them. Instead, he made an unusually skittish start.

CHEAP HIT: England's Jonny Bairstow is bowled during day four at Headingley. Picture: Mike Egerton/PA

He chased his first ball well wide of off stump on a hiding to nothing and was fortunate to hit fresh air.

Moments later he demanded a quick two off Zak Crawley’s bat and almost opened up a run out chance having yet to open his account.

When he did get off the mark it was in classical fashion, stroking a cover drive to the ropes to offer the crowd a much-needed release after one boundary in the first 45 minutes.

That stroke, combined with a change of bowling, appeared to break the rhythm and the runs began to flow.

Not all of them were intentional, Crawley carving Scott Boland over the cordon and Root nicking four low past second slip, but Crawley also pinged Mitch Marsh for a pair of authoritative blows through point.

Crawley’s growing confidence cost him his wicket on 44, throwing himself into a drive off Marsh and feeding the edge through to Alex Carey.

At 93 for three, both teams were moving towards their destinations and the balance of power was impossible to tell.

Brook set about nudging things in England’s favour, taking on Boland’s natural length and collecting three quick boundaries out the middle of the bat.

A stand of 38 with Root was beginning to give the chase a sense of security, but the latter was undone unexpectedly with the lunch break in sight.

Swivelling into a pull as the returning Cummins dragged one down, he gloved it through to the keeper for a tame end on 21.

Stokes was left on all fours in the first over after lunch after wearing an uncomfortable blow off Scott Boland, prompting a brief break in play.

He was back on his feet and punched Starc authoritatively through the covers for four but was then strangled down the leg-side in the same over.

Stokes’ exit for 13 meant someone else would have to get England over the line, with 90 still needed as Jonny Bairstow joined Brook in the middle.

Momentum had shifted to Australia by the time Bairstow got an inside edge on to his stumps off Starc with 80 still needed to complete a forgettable Test for the Yorkshireman.

Bairstow had got off the mark with a four via an inside edge but he was not so fortunate second time around.

At the other end, Brook went to 1,000 Test runs – and did so as the fastest man to reach the landmark in terms of balls faced (1,058) – before moving to a vital half-century.

Woakes did not look fluent but was adding valuable runs to the cause as England crept up to 200, bringing a raucous ovation from the anxious crowd.

Brook played and missed a couple of times off Marsh but, in the first over after drinks, he flashed Cummins wide of point for four and bring the target down to 30 – prompting Australia to turn to Murphy’s off-spin – perhaps a final roll of the dice.

With 21 still needed, Brook, England’s last recognised batter, attempted to cut Starc but the ball took the top edge and looped to mid-off.

Cummins settled under the ball and managed to cling on even as Starc barged into him attempting to pouch the chance himself, leaving England with just three wickets in hand.

Mark Wood, though, hooked a shorter Cummins delivery for six then drove Starc through the covers for four as the target came down to single figures.

With just four more to get, Wood attempted to take down Starc but, while a top edge sailed high into the air, Carey, frantically running back, was unable to hang on – even if Boland at third should have been the one to call for the catch.