The Yorkshire cap has long been an established and treasured feature of the men’s game, with 200 players exactly having been honoured since the system was introduced by Lord Hawke in the 1880s.

Now a first batch of caps has been handed out to the women’s players, with more set to follow in the coming months and years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thanks to research by the Yorkshire Cricket Foundation (YCF) Heritage Advisory Group, the first 24 recipients were officially honoured in the Headingley Long Room, where Jane Powell, the Yorkshire president, conducted the ceremony in addition to receiving a deserved cap herself.

Yorkshire president Jane Powell (front, centre) with fellow former Yorkshire players who received their caps in the Long Room at Headingley. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

“This is a landmark moment for the county,” said Powell. “I’m really pleased that we are rewarding the contributions and successes of so many players that have represented Yorkshire.

“It’s important for the club to recognise the women who have made outstanding contributions on the field with their Yorkshire caps. Congratulations to all the women who have been recognised and, on behalf of the club, I’d like to thank them for their service.”

The caps were split into two categories, with blue and yellow caps awarded to those who had played for the county for 10 years or more, and blue caps with a yellow tassel given to those whose service amounted to less than 10 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Among those recognised were legendary figures Sue Metcalfe and June Stephenson, who served county and country with great distinction. Of those from the modern era, the likes of Katherine Sciver-Brunt, Hollie Armitage, Lauren Winfield-Hill and Katie Levick will need no introduction.

The capped players pose in front of the North East Stand. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

“Playing for Yorkshire has always meant a great deal,” said Sciver-Brunt. “I’ve always been very passionate about where I’m from and my upbringing, so it’s always great to come back here.

“A lot of the time I favoured playing for Yorkshire over England. I’m not sure why, it’s just how it makes you feel and what the White Rose means to you, and all the players here will know what that means.

“There’s been a lot of positive changes happening in the last two years at the club that Jane Powell has been championing. The county is in good hands with her moving forward.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The YCF Heritage Advisory Group played a key role in researching and collating the first list of players to receive caps. It is now in the process of identifying other eligible past players.

Charlotte Hughes, head of heritage for YCF, said: “The women celebrated are part of a rich Yorkshire legacy which now sees a thriving women’s and girls’ game in the county.

"As we found following the research around the recent launch of the women’s exhibition at Headingley, women’s history isn’t always clear cut. We hope to be able to utilise some fantastic researchers to uncover this extensive history.” In future, caps will be awarded on an ongoing basis, with plans in place for a new women’s honours board.