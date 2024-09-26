"It’s a serious job and role that he does within our group, and it’s not an easy role either.”

As he walked into the Hawke Suite on the third floor of the Headingley pavilion, about half-an-hour before the scheduled start of the County Championship match against Northamptonshire, George Hill assumed that he was going into a meeting with the Yorkshire players and coaches.

Instead, it was a surprise gathering to present him with his county cap, a ceremony performed by Jonny Bairstow, who spoke movingly and passionately about what it means to represent the White Rose, cap number 169 paying glowing tribute to cap number 192.

“I didn’t suspect anything until I walked in and my mother had a video camera about an inch from my face,” said Hill, whose close family members were in attendance on a day when no play was possible due to rain.

The master and the apprentice: Jonny Bairstow, right, presents his Yorkshire team-mate George Hill with his cap. Picture: John Heald.

“That kind of gave it away a little bit, and it was completely out of the blue, a very special feeling.”

As his team-mates and coaches savoured the moment, with Hill a very popular member of a tight-knit squad, it was the continuation of one of Yorkshire cricket’s proudest traditions, one that means as much to Hill as it did to all those who went before him, among them many of the great and good of English cricket, Bairstow included.

The choice of Bairstow to present the cap, indeed, was fitting: there has been no more passionate player, surely, to have represented the White Rose, and also England for that matter, whose loss to the latter in recent times has been Yorkshire’s gain.

Once the short ceremony had ended, and Hill had embarked on the process of taking it all in (“I’m a bit lost for words,” he admitted), Bairstow backed the 23-year-old to emulate the likes of himself and Joe Root by going on to one day play for England.

George Hill pictured at Headingley with his proud family, left to right: grandma Betty, godmother Julie, aunty Amanda, mother Gayle, father Kevin, brother Freddie and Julie’s partner, Julian. Picture: John Heald.

“I don’t see any reason why not,” said Bairstow, whose 35th birthday it was.

“He bats, he bowls, he fields, and I think everyone who gets the Yorkshire cap has the credentials to go on and potentially play for England.

“He’s 23 years old, and we look back to myself, Rooty, Gaz Ballance, Lythy, everyone like that, and although there’s challenges along the way, it’s how you adapt to those and how you overcome them.

“From a skillset point of view, I think he’s got the credentials to go further.

"It’s a serious job and role that he does within our group, and it’s not an easy role either.”

As Hill said afterwards on a day when any hope of play was finally abandoned at 1.30pm: “It’s very nice of Jonny to say so. I’d love to play international cricket, but there’s a lot of work to do to get there.

“Jonny has had an unbelievable career; his resilience is unbelievable.

"I haven’t seen anything like it, to be honest, and having him around the last month or so, and all the lads in the changing room too - playing with these boys doesn’t feel like a job because it’s so much fun - has been unbelievable, and I hope it continues for a long time to come.”

Along with Hill, who has enjoyed an outstanding last few weeks of the season, with important wickets and runs, Bairstow has played a key part in helping Yorkshire to the brink of promotion.

They require only a maximum of 10 points from this match to guarantee a return to the top-flight, a target that looks in the bag already.

“I’ve been happy,” said Bairstow, who has batted and kept wicket very well since England controversially left him out of their teams.

“I got asked to show some form, and I’ve been pleased with how it’s gone.

“I’ve loved the last few weeks.

"I was only down to play a couple of games, and I’ve ended up playing the last five, which is great, and that’s why I’ve done it.

"It’s the enjoyment factor. I’ve absolutely loved taking the field with these boys and being out there with them.

“It’s also more than that because you want to be a part of a group that gets the club back to where I feel the club belongs, and that’s in Division One.

“It’s been really good fun, and hopefully now we can go on to secure promotion.”

Bairstow spoke of a couple of franchise opportunities on his horizon during the winter - he wants to keep his hand in as much as possible - and he is looking forward to spending some time at home with his family.

He was honoured to be part of such a big day for Hill and his family as well.

“To give someone their county cap is very special,” added Bairstow, who received his back in 2011.

“I remember mine being given to me up at Scarborough, which was a very special day for me and my family.

“Seeing Hilly’s close family and friends here, the journey that you go on… they’re the ones who make the sacrifices, who pick you up when you’re down, everything like that.