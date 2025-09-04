At present, it still feels like a gimmick - and a cheap one. Not so much a poor man’s IPL, as a tramp’s IPL.

Vikram Banerjee, managing director of The Hundred, believes that the competition can be spoken of in the same breath as the Wimbledon tennis championships. Picture: England and Wales Cricket Board.

“It will be talked about in the same way that Wimbledon is,” he claimed the other day.

“I’m not a massive tennis fan, except for two weeks of the summer when I know everything about Djokovic’s forehand.

“It’s that kind of unmissable event that you go to for the summer school holidays. If you’ve got families, or if you’re a sports fan, you have to be around it.

Hollie Armitage,, of Northern Superchargers, lifts The Hundred Women's Champions' Trophy as the team celebrates, including a cardboard cut-out of injured team mate Georgia Wareham, following last weekend's win against Southern Brave at Lord's. Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images.

“We’ll get people planning their holidays, planning their travels, planning whatever it is around The Hundred because it will be something that people can’t miss. I think that’s what we’ll get to.”

I don’t know about you, but reading those words, I can’t help but wonder whether Mr Banerjee is a few tennis balls short of a tiebreak.

Talked about in the same way that Wimbledon is? What, AFC Wimbledon?

Of course, it’s easy to snipe from behind the baseline, but do you ever get the feeling that some people are quite literally on a different planet, a different wavelength to yourself?

As John McEnroe used to say, you cannot be serious!

At least not until The Hundred itself begins to get serious, perhaps.

To be clear, the arguments that the likes of myself have made for years have fallen on deaf ears.

Like smart meters, pop-up ads and Elon Musk, we have to accept that The Hundred is here to stay.

Warnings of great damage to other formats of the game have been drowned out by seemingly the only thing that matters: money - cash which, praise be, will save those other formats (allegedly).

The eight 100-ball franchises, including the Headingley-based Northern Superchargers, raised around £975m, proving the old adage that people really will pay money for old rope.

But now that The Hundred is here to stay, it’s in everyone's interests that it succeeds, if perhaps not embeds itself into our sporting psyche like the Wimbledon tennis championships.

That process, incidentally, took decades and had no need for crass slogans such as “every ball counts”, the very invention of which proves that it does not (methinks the lady doth protest too much).

In any case, we already have cricket that is talked about in the same breath as Wimbledon - it’s called the Ashes, or the recent England versus India Test series.

Perhaps Mr Banerjee was too busy watching the tennis to notice.

What The Hundred needs more than anything, as it enters a new era with new ownership and new money, is heft. In other words, a sense of importance and influence.

At present, it still feels like a gimmick - and a cheap one. Not so much a poor man’s IPL, as a tramp’s IPL.

Having achieved its objective of raising big bucks, The Hundred needs to try to draw more existing cricket fans towards it, in my opinion, and strive to become a serious competition, even though some will clearly never take to it.

The IPL, for example, whether you like it or not, is a serious competition; i.e., it has gravitas and a sense of place in the grand scheme of things, as does the Big Bash League in Australia.

The Hundred, on the other hand, has a sort of kiddy’s playground feel. No one else plays the 100-ball format; the scoring system/graphics are hard to follow, and the whole thing just smacks of a contrivance for the benefit of television schedules, a commercial “point of difference” that has more than done its job, clearly, but not a serious sporting event around which any self-respecting person would organise their holidays.

That has to change, and The Hundred would be immediately improved by scrapping all pretense to uniqueness by becoming a T20 tournament to take its place along with the rest, against which it can then be measured and taken seriously.

Clearly, the name “The Hundred” would have to go, so why not just call it the “English Premier League”.

I am no great fan of T20 either, although I do consider the T20 Blast a far superior competition in terms of heft and the cricket itself, which cannot be right given The Hundred’s prominence.

On Wednesday, I happened to catch the fag end of Northamptonshire’s T20 quarter-final against Surrey on TV; I didn’t switch over, which I would have done had it been The Hundred, and watched - as did the Oval crowd - a close finish, of which there are seemingly so few in The Hundred.

Of course, the T20 Blast is not an artificial construct with made-up teams backed by tech billionaires but something that arose from the county system.

