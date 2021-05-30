Thrilling finishes see games at both Cleckheaton and Acomb end in ties

Big hit: Woodlands opener Sam Frankland hits a six in his innings of 42 during the Bradford League leaders 144-run victory over Wrenthorpe. Picture: Steve Riding

There are none all season at senior club level in Yorkshire and then two turn up at once.

The first was at Cleckheaton in the Gordon Rigg Bradford Premier League.

Visitors Hanging Heaton won the toss and opted to bat but that looked a bad choice when they had lost their top three of Gary Fellows, Joe Fraser and Nick Connolly with just 24 on the board.

In the groove: Woodlands opener Sam Frankland. Picture: Steve Riding

However, the rescue act was started by Callum Geldart (69) and captain Ben Kohler-Cadmore (47), who put on 72 for the fourth wicket.

Both hit three sixes, with Geldart adding three fours and Kohler-Cadmore five fours, and Geldart was the glue in the Hanging Heaton innings, hanging around to add 69 with David Stiff (34) for the seventh wicket as they recovered to 213 all out with eight balls unused.

Former Yorkshire and Scotland pace bowler Iain Wardlaw took 6-78 in an incident-packed spell of 12.3 overs, and it needed Amir Hussain (1-41 in 15 overs) to keep a lid on the scoring.

Cleckheaton’s best partnership was 41 by openers Kris Ward (36) and Nick Lindley (17) but they were more consistent.

Early breakthrough: Wrenthorpe bowler Jonathon Connelly who got the early wicket of Woodlands' Tim Jackson. Picture: Steve Riding

Nevertheless, they needed a last-wicket stand of 19 between Hussain (31no) and Andrew Deegan, who was run out by James Byrne off the last ball with the scores level, with Hussain having taken seven off the previous five deliveries.

The other top-flight tie came in Yorkshire Premier League North at Acomb, where Yorkshire Academy made 199-8.

They were indebted to a stand of 55 for the fifth wicket between Harry Allinson (66no) and Daniel Ford (31), with overseas player Darius D’Silva the pick of the bowlers with 3-31 in 13 overs.

Opener William Wade (49) and D’Silva (48) added 76 for the third wicket after a poor start, and then former overseas star Darcy O’Connor (44) seemed to have given Acomb the edge.

But after the latter was eighth out at 184, it needed wicketkeeper Joe Schofield’s busy 29 not out to help the home side to a tie, with No 11 James Tindall adding 10 precious runs to get Acomb level before Tindall was caught by Edward Booth off spinner Harry Sullivan, who probably cannot understand why he was not on the winning side after taking 8-52.

Meanwhile, back in the Bradford League, Woodlands and Townville, first and second in 2019, are already occupying the same positions. Consistent batting and steady bowling helped Woodlands to a 144-run victory over second-from- bottom Wrenthorpe, while Townville were indebted to Conor Harvey (4-27) and Ritchie Bresnan (3-15) as Methley were toppled for 87 in a nine-wicket defeat.

The tie was enough to keep Acomb at the top of the pile in Yorkshire Premier League North, while at the other end Sheriff Hutton Bridge and York finally got off the mark.

Simon Lambert’s 76 not out guided York to an eight-wicket win over Stamford Bridge, while Mark Fisher (71), Dulash Udayanga (56) and Tommy Hudson (44) were in the runs for Sheriff Hutton Bridge in their five-wicket triumph at Driffield Town.

In the Yorkshire Southern Premier League, something had to give when winless sides Elsecar and

Hallam met.

Hasnat Yousaf and Oliver Blackburn both made 33 in Elsecar’s 177, with Joe Cooper (4-40) doing more than most to keep the batsmen honest.

However, Hallam finished one short of three figures in their reply, with Moin Ashraf the main thorn in their side with 4-21.

Saltaire continue to lead the way in the Airedale & Wharfedale League, and found two men in form with the ball at Beckwithshaw, with Usman Munir taking 4-2 and Musawar Shah 5-21, both in six overs, as the home side were toppled for 70, losing by seven wickets.

Awais Ejaz (5-28) was one of two heroes for second-placed Bilton, with captain David Cummings (56) being the other in a 66-run defeat of rivals Addingham.