Hill, who has agreed a three-year extension through to the end of the 2028 campaign, feels that a tight-knit group of talented players who have come up through the ranks together - allied to some experienced old heads and new arrivals - can help the club to its first silverware for a decade.

His optimism echoes that of Anthony McGrath, the new head coach, who insisted that there must be no talk of transition as Yorkshire readjust to life in Division One with only one aim in mind – success.

“The younger lads have played a lot of cricket now,” said Hill, the 24-year-old all-rounder, who had one season left on his current deal. “I’ve been here since I was 10, and a lot of people my age-group have come through and done well.

Yorkshire's George Hill. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

“There’s Dukey (Harry Duke), Rev (Matty Revis), Beany (Fin Bean), Wharts (James Wharton), so there’s a really good core of us players now. Obviously, getting relegated was a big blow for the club (in 2022), but in some ways kind of a blessing in disguise because we had two years of playing Division Two cricket, where us younger guys could learn about playing first-class cricket, so the team now is a lot more experienced.

“Then you add into that Rooty (Joe Root), Mala (Dawid Malan), Jonny (Bairstow) – that’s an international batting line-up. We’ve also signed Whitey (Jack White, pace bowler from Northants), Coady (Ben Coad) is obviously one of the best bowlers in the country, Tommo (Jordan Thompson) is a very good all-rounder, and so on.

“I completely agree with Mags (Anthony McGrath). I don’t see why we shouldn’t be aiming to win the title. Not just survive, none of that rubbish. Definitely try and win it.”

It is fighting talk from Hill, who made his first XI debut in the Bob Willis Trophy in 2020, and whose next appearance for the club will be his 100th in all formats.

Camaraderie: Hill and his team-mates in high spirits after promotion was achieved back to Division One. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

It will be his 50th in first-class cricket too, a discipline in which he averages 33 with the bat and 25 with the ball, figures that are very much the right way round in terms of what is traditionally expected of a genuine all-rounder, figures that look primed to improve further in the coming years.

Yorkshire, as a whole, have the look and feel of a club that has been through a terrible period and is now through it, on and off the pitch.

With the club’s finances transformed by The Hundred sales, which will enable it to clear its £25m debt and put another £30m-plus into the bank, the team looks poised to make significant strides also, with Hill adamant that the last few years have only strengthened the bonds in the dressing room.

“We’re a really tight-knit group,” he said. “It’s obviously been a tough few years for the entire club, and I think that’s brought us all a lot closer. At one point, there was only really us (on the cricket side of things, when the entire coaching and backroom staff were sacked in late 2021). We didn’t have a coaching staff for part of the winter. It was kind of senior lads running training sessions and running fitness sessions, so I think that helped too in terms of the bond.

Hill celebrates his century against Middlesex at Headingley last August. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

“It has been hard in the last few years; that first year in Div Two there was always that points deduction looming over us, which was obviously not ideal, but I definitely do believe that we’re through all the dark times now. It was nice that we got promoted last year too, a fitting end to say ‘cheers and thanks’ to the coaches who’d worked with us the past three years, and now we’re really excited for next season and to work with all the new coaches.”

It is one of the oldest cliches in sport that a club has a good team spirit; rarely, after all, do you hear players or coaches arguing to the contrary. But it really is evident in this young Yorkshire squad.

Hill believes it helped to pull them over the line last season, when a winless first half of the Championship programme was followed by five victories in the second half as Jonny Tattersall did an excellent job as stand-in captain.

Hill finished the season especially strongly, striking a career-best 169 not out against Middlesex at Headingley, taking 6-59 to help seal victory against Leicestershire at Grace Road, making the highest score of 90 in the first innings of another thumping triumph against Glamorgan in Cardiff before signing off with an unbeaten half-century against Northants at Headingley. A classic case, one imagines, of not really wanting his season to end; in addition, he received his county cap.

“Looking back at the end of last year, there’s definitely a correlation between how good the changing room was and how well we were playing cricket,” said Hill. “We were really good at picking lads up as well – I had a bit of a stinker halfway through the year with the bat, and having the lads around me and the coaches, they were really good at helping me through that phase.

“I think that’s something that’s going to be really important in Div One as well because obviously it’s going to be a bit trickier, and there are going to be tough times because that’s just the nature of sport. If we can keep that togetherness, we should be alright.”

Nor is it a case, said Hill, of the camaraderie starting and ending at the dressing room door. He said that the players all enjoy each other’s company off the field, something that can only help them through the challenges on it.

“It’s a lot of fun,” he added. “The fact we spend a lot of time with each other outside of cricket shows how close we are. It’s not like we work Monday to Friday and by the weekend we’re sick of each other and don’t want to see each other again.

“We play golf together, we play padel together, we socialise together when we can. Everybody just really enjoys everybody’s company. There’s no like little cliques anywhere, there’s no big egos. Everybody just gets along really well, which is nice.”

It promises to be an exciting summer for Hill, who is ready to rise to the challenges ahead.

He looks back with gratitude now on last season’s batting slump, which made him recognise that he was perhaps over-thinking the game too much, and recalls having a net the day before the Middlesex match when he scored his 169, when a conscious effort to “sack off any technical thoughts and just try to score runs” had the result of “flicking a switch”.

Bowling-wise he has gained plenty of confidence; his ability to produce golden spells has always been there, as it was one memorable day against Warwickshire at Rugby in the One-Day Cup when he returned the remarkable figures of 6-28.

He is, quite simply, a damn fine cricketer with bat, ball and in the field too, a man now relishing the responsibility of being a senior figure.

“It’s just about trying to enjoy my cricket, not particularly worrying too much about 1,000 runs or 50 wickets, stuff like that, and more a case of when the team needs me most, can I step up and be more of a senior player?” he said. “I’m 24 now. I’ve played nearly 100 games. I’m not a kid anymore that can hide behind stuff.

“I’m just really looking forward to it, to be fair. Obviously, the standard is going to be higher in Div One, but we weren’t just winning games towards the back end of last season, we were pummelling teams really, so we’ve got to take a huge amount of confidence from that and the lads have put in some really hard graft in the winter as well; in fact, it’s probably the fittest squad that I’ve seen at Yorkshire.”

Presiding over matters is that man McGrath, who describes Hill’s attitude and work ethic as “second to none”.

“He’s put a real effort into ensuring he maintains the highest standards, and the rest of the lads recognise how hard he works,” commented the coach.

“It’s great to have a character like George in the team, and I’m really looking forward to seeing him challenge batters and bowlers alike in the top division.”​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

The admiration is mutual.

“I’ve not heard one person say a bad word about Mags,” added Hill. “He’s obviously got a wealth of experience, both playing and coaching, and he’s a really nice bloke and a relaxed kind of guy.

“He’s been getting to know us all, and it’s always nice to have fresh eyes to potentially elevate your game to the next level too, all that kind of stuff, so it’s been a really good first couple of months working with him.