ASHES winner Tim Bresnan has accused English cricket of staging a corrupt investigation into Azeem Rafiq’s “well-rehearsed” and “inaccurate allegations” of racism at Yorkshire County Cricket Club.

Tim Bresnan, pictured with the 2015 County Championship trophy, claims that the ECB has conducted a corrupt investigation into Azeem Rafiq's racism claims. Photo by Sarah Ansell/Getty Images.

In a withering attack on the sport’s governing body, Bresnan said that the England and Wales Cricket Board had “pandered” to Rafiq and “seemingly uncritically accepted that his account was true”.

His comments come in a statement seen by The Yorkshire Post confirming his withdrawal from next month’s public hearings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bresnan was one of seven individuals charged in relation to the crisis, with five having now withdrawn from the disciplinary process (the others are Matthew Hoggard, John Blain, Andrew Gale and Rich Pyrah), one having admitted to charges against him (Gary Ballance), leaving only Michael Vaughan - who strongly denies making the infamous “you lot” comment - set to defend himself in public.

Happier times: Tim Bresnan and Azeem Rafiq celebrate the dismissal of Durham's Ryan Pringle during a T20 Blast match at Headingley in 2016. Photo by Daniel Smith/Getty Images.

However, in a disquieting development, the ECB is understood to be reluctant to make the key witness in Vaughan’s case, the England leg-spinner Adil Rashid, available to return home briefly from a tour of Bangladesh that coincides with the hearings to be cross-examined in person by Vaughan’s legal representatives, owing to the supposed time and cost involved.

Such a move would do little to heighten the perception of transparency or fairness in a case in which Vaughan, the 2005 Ashes-winning captain, has had his life and career put on hold despite having been utterly vindicated by another key witness in the case, Ajmal Shahzad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shahzad’s statement to the ECB in December 2021, which also refuted a culture of racism at Yorkshire CCC, only came to light last week following legal disclosure and is perhaps an example of why Bresnan and co have opted to pull out (their cases will now be heard in absentia by the independent Cricket Discipline Commission, which hears charges brought by the ECB).

Bresnan believes that the ECB has deliberately withheld key information from himself and other defendants, is concerned only with upholding Rafiq’s allegations and trying to “protect its reputation in public”, and that a “circus” of an investigation is “a foregone conclusion”.

Michael Vaughan looks on with (top, left-right) Gerard Brophy, Ajmal Shahzad, Azeem Rafiq, John Blain and Tim Bresnan prior to Yorkshire's Twenty20 Cup match against Nottinghamshire at Trent Bridge in 2009, when the Ashes-winning captain was alleged to have made the "you lot" comment he completely denies. Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images.

The 37-year-old claimed that the ECB’s legal team had even confirmed to him that “certain questions were not asked of potential witnesses because of the possibility that they would not support Mr Rafiq’s allegations”, and that the ECB sat on material from witnesses that “supported elements of my case”, only handing it over due to “the persistence of my legal team”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The ECB insisted its investigation was “rigorous and fair” and that it had “followed proper process throughout, including complying with its disclosure obligations and providing material to the relevant parties at the appropriate time”.

However, Bresnan believes that he is being “treated differently because of the political ramifications for the ECB” after Rafiq “threatened not to attend” unless the hearings were suddenly conducted in public, with Bresnan adamant that although he was “not unwilling to engage in a public hearing, the witnesses I intended to call as part of my defence had agreed to do so based on a private hearing. Without them, it cannot be fair.”

Expanding on his withdrawal from the process, Bresnan said: “I do so with a heavy heart and although I have nothing to hide, the ECB have made it impossible to have a fair hearing.

“After more than two years of inaccurate allegations, hearings and reports, I have lost confidence in the process.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This has been a one-sided investigation that set out to prove a particular case against me instead of objectively examining matters before any charges were brought.

“For this reason, I believe the outcome is a foregone conclusion.”

Bresnan, part of the Ashes-winning sides of 2010-11 and 2013, and a T20 World Cup winner in 2010, also hit out at what he suggested were Rafiq’s premeditated racism claims.

“Mr Rafiq’s well-rehearsed account to the press and to parliamentary inquiries meant no politician could test the truth or accuracy of his claims,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The CDC process, no doubt influenced by the criticisms of the initial investigation conducted by Yorkshire CCC, pandered to Mr Rafiq’s every need and seemingly uncritically accepted that his account was true.

“Mr Rafiq has continued to benefit from a narrative that suits him. His prolific social media output, along with an announcement that he planned to release a book on racism in cricket, fed the media frenzy.”

Rafiq’s representatives reiterated his statement of Friday afternoon, which said in response to the withdrawals of Bresnan, Hoggard and Blain: “Over the past two years I have been vindicated time and again.

“This has included a legal investigation that confirmed I was a victim of racial harassment and bullying; a Yorkshire-commissioned panel that concluded I suffered discrimination; numerous apologies, both public and private, from people who witnessed or were involved in this behaviour, and others have come forward to reveal the culture in the wider game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is regrettable that these defendants are not willing to go to a public hearing and face what happened.”

Bresnan, who made 142 appearances for England across all formats, and who played for Yorkshire for 19 years, further claimed that the process had been compromised by leaks to George Dobell, senior correspondent at The Cricketer, “a journalist with whom Mr Rafiq has a well-known close friendship, and the author of his book”.