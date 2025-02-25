The Champions Trophy is, by definition, a misnomer anyway. Champions of what, exactly? Champions of themselves? Champions of the cosmos?

The Champions Trophy: yet another competition in an overcrowded schedule. Photo by FAROOQ NAEEM/AFP via Getty Images.

“I say, old boy, have you seen this?”

“What’s that, old chap?”

“This… (points in shock to the global cricket schedule).”

Rain in Rawalpindi washed out Tuesday's match between Australia and South Africa. Photo by FAROOQ NAEEM/AFP via Getty Images.

“Good grief. Is that what I think it is?”

“Yes.”

“Good grief. Three weeks without any cricket? What are we going to do?”

“I don’t know.”

A period of head-scratching and then, bingo.

“I know, why don’t we resurrect that tinpot tournament, what was it called, er, the Chimpanzee Trophy? No, er, the Chipolata Trophy? No, er, the Chumpions Trophy? Oh, hang on, it’ll come to me in a second… oh yes, the Champions Trophy.”

“Brilliant. Great idea. Well done. Phew, for a minute there, I thought I was going to have a heart attack.”

And so it came to pass that, eight years after the last edition of said tinpot tournament, another is presently proceeding in Pakistan - and, er, Dubai.

The latter location, as you may know, is explicable by India’s refusal to play in Pakistan, the two countries getting on about as well as vampires and garlic.

Indeed, courtesy of defeats in their opening two group games (one of them to India in Dubai), Pakistan are already out of the competition after just one match on home soil.

Given that they are staging their first ICC tournament since 1996, and given the likelihood that India would be in the final on Sunday week, which would therefore have to be played in Dubai, it has turned out to be a damp squib for the “hosts”.

The reason the Champions Trophy is back, of course, is all about the money and has nothing whatsoever to do with the cricket. Heavens above, no!

That the game has gone, to borrow the well-worn term, has long been clear, with first-class/Test cricket - and now one-day cricket too - swamped by the proliferation of franchise competitions that are the equivalent of modern-day chart music.

Where once evidence of actual songwriting talent and diverse musical styles existed in the chart, now only forgettable, homogenized fare holds sway, performed by singers who sound as if they are under water, high on helium or else have their private parts wired to the National Grid.

In cricket, the other formats struggle on as best they can – begging for help, gasping for air.

The Champions Trophy helps to service a £3bn broadcasting deal – enough said. The fixture list, already heaving, needs it like a shot through the skull. One tournament these days rolls into another, like the cigarettes of a chain-smoker.

When Jay Shah, chair of the ICC, said recently that this competition represents “a pivotal moment for cricket, reviving a tournament that highlights the pinnacle of ODI talent”, he was highlighting the arrogance of power in the knowledge that some people would actually swallow such tosh.

The Champions Trophy is, by definition, a misnomer anyway. Champions of what, exactly? Champions of themselves? Champions of the cosmos?

The eight competing nations were the highest-ranked at the most recent 50-over World Cup; they have not had to win anything to get there/take part.

The Champions Trophy began in 1998 as the ICC Knockout Trophy, with the aim of spreading the game before developing into yet another way of spreading profit among the greedy. Its existence now reflects the declining importance of bilateral international cricket and the vicious circle caused by the franchise juggernaut.

The ICC makes its money from selling rights to global events, and with broadcasting rights for international cricket not involving India, Australia and England in decline, the raison d’etre speaks for itself.

It is, alas, a picture bleaker than any painted by Francisco Goya.

Real cricket – the sort loved by the Yorkshire members at Headingley – is now effectively luxury cricket.

Granted, the County Championship may creak along on the back of the vast sums of money raised by the sale of the Hundred franchises, but for how much longer, and in what form, and how many counties/great players will there be to take part in it?

Fifty-over cricket in this land has been looted; why, the national side’s recent struggles are proof of it.

Granted, the 50-over Cup is rightly praised for giving opportunities to young players who would otherwise not have them, but any semblance of a serious 50-over competition has gone; move it to early season, as would be an obvious improvement, and still it would clash with IPL/PSL.

Back in the corridors of power, they couldn’t care less.

“I say, old boy, have you read this rubbish in The Yorkshire Post?”

“Good grief. That fellow wants to get with the program. Fancy another, old chap?”