They were the bookmakers’ favourites to win the Division Two title and had Joe Root and Harry Brook available for five of the first seven matches.

But a draw against Northamptonshire at Wantage Road on Monday left them with a record of five draws to go with two defeats.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They have now won four of 34 Championship games dating back to the start of the 2022 season after the previous coaches and backroom staff were sacked. There was a long debrief in the dressing room after play at Wantage Road, with no sign of the Yorkshire players and coaching staff when The Yorkshire Post went to press.

GOOD GAME: Ricardo Vasconcelos of Northamptonshire who scored an unbeaten 129 runs is congratulated by Yorkshire players as he walks off the pitch Picture: David Rogers/Getty Images

On an entertaining fourth day, Yorkshire had extended their second innings score from 156-5 to 264-6 declared, setting Northamptonshire 326 for victory from a minimum of 71 overs.

The hosts were moving purposefully towards their target at 165-2 in the 33rd over but lost wickets at regular intervals, slipping to 219-8 with six overs left.

But Ricardo Vasconcelos, the opening batsman, repelled Yorkshire with a magnificent, unbeaten 129, made from 183 balls with 17 fours, the hosts closing the contest on 250-8.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yorkshire’s Adam Lyth captured a career-best 4-54 with his part-time spin.

GOT HIM: Yorkshire's Adam Lyth celebrates with team-mate George Hill after taking the wicket of Justin Broad at Wantage Road. Picture: David Rogers/Getty Images.

Afterwards, a bubbly Vasconcelos was quickly out to speak to the press, the South African-born left-hander reflecting on how Northants had harboured high hopes of forcing the win only to be frustrated in the finish.

"It was a bit of a weird (team) innings,” he said, “firstly going for it and really trying to put our foot down to then having to scale back was quite tough to be honest.

"All my instincts were telling me to take it on (the win), but sometimes you don’t do it and have to be sensible.

"We were willing to risk losing to win because, ultimately, that’s what we’re trying to do – win every game,” he added.