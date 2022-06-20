Tom Kohler-Cadmore joins David Willey in leaving Yorkshire CCC

Hot on the heels of David Willey rejoining Northants, Kohler-Cadmore has signed for Somerset. He will join the club at the end of the season.

As with Willey, the T20 captain, Kohler-Cadmore is understood to have been unsettled by events at Yorkshire this winter. His father, Mick, quit his job as dressing room attendant following the mass sacking of coaches and backroom staff and in solidarity with them. It is no surprise that his son is now walking away.

Tom Kohler-Cadmore is to leave Yorkshire at the end of the season (Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWPix.com)

Kohler-Cadmore, 27, has agreed a three-year deal with Somerset after Yorkshire allowed him to leave with a year remaining on his deal at Headingley.

When he signed a three-year extension at Yorkshire in late 2019, Kohler-Cadmore described it as “a no-brainer” and said: “When the club asked me how long (I wanted to sign for), I said, ‘The longer the better.’ I love playing here… everything at the club seems to be going in the right direction.”

Now the powerful batsman and wicketkeeper - one of the club’s best players across all formats - has decided to leave in the prime of his career. His departure, along with that of Willey, will leave a gaping hole in Yorkshire’s white-ball side especially, with Willey having last week accused the club of caring more about trying to restore its reputation after recent events than it does about cricket or the welfare of its players.

Kohler-Cadmore is exiting stage left with guns firmly in their holster as opposed to blazing, as emphasised in a straightforward press release issued by Yorkshire. First, Darren Gough, the interim managing director of cricket, was quoted: “Having been in discussions with Tom over the last few months, it has become clear that this opportunity for him to join Somerset is one he would very much like to take. I’d like to thank him for his significant contributions to the club over the last six years and wish him all the best for the future.”

Yorkshire Vikings' Tom Kohler-Cadmore celebrates his 50 against Lanashire Lightning earlier this season. (Picture: Tony Johnson)

Kohler-Cadmore was quoted: “I’m very grateful to Darren Gough for his understanding in allowing me to pursue an opportunity elsewhere and have enjoyed my time at Headingley. I’d like to wish my team-mates and all of the supporters every success for the future.”

The news sparked a strong response on social media, with Yorkshire’s fans questioning what is happening and some likening it to “rats abandoning a sinking ship”.

“Dropping like flies,” said one supporter. “Clearly something not right at all.”

“Darren Gough needs to tell the fans what is going on,” said another. “Willey is our best all-rounder and TKC one of our most destructive batters on his day.”

Contrastingly, Somerset’s supporters were cock-a-hoop. “Oh my days… what a signing,” raved one. Another gushed: “Blimey, now that is a great signature to get”.

In Somerset’s press statement, Andy Hurry, the director of cricket, said: “We are delighted to have been able to secure the services of such a talented batter who is driven to playing at the highest level. His record speaks for itself across all formats, and he will bring a wealth of experience from his time with the English domestic game plus from the time that he’s spent in global competitions around the world.”