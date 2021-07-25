Treeton triumph in top of table encounter - Saturday league cricket

Bradford League: Jack Hughes of Townville whips off a bail to run out Shahban Raheem of Hanging Heaton for one run. Hughes took two wickets and scored 95 in the win. Picture: Steve Riding

The club, celebrating their centenary year, slipped to just their second setback of the season in their top-two encounter in the Yorkshire Southern Premier League.

Visitors Treeton made 147, which owed much to opener Steve Foster’s 69.

He hit seven fours and a six in his 95-ball stay and turned the innings around in a 95-run stand for the fourth wicket with captain Sam Drury (39).

But once they had been parted, a further six wickets fell for 12 runs, with Paul Hilton (4-34) and Matthew Harris (3-14) profiting.

Kieran Lindley (65no) dominated the Appleby Frodingham innings, but could find no ally and the hosts were dismissed 21 runs short.

Liam Johnson (3-23) and Will Street (5-20), the fourth and fifth bowlers used, did the damage as Treeton reduced the Lincolnshire club’s lead to 18 points.

Whitley Hall made 220-4 after winning the toss.

Openers Matthew Cartwright (63) and Alex Fletcher (49) put on 74, and Cartwright then added 61 for the fourth wicket with James Brown (46no).

Sheffield Collegiate were 33-5, but Henry Eldred (24) and George Bartlett (62) had a partnership of 58 for the sixth wicket, and Bartlett put on 70 for the next wicket with Test umpire Richard Kettleborough (41).

It needed a last-wicket stand of 39 by captain Josh Varley (15no) and No 11 Robert Shaw (34no) to give Collegiate a memorable win with two balls to spare.

Another last-wicket pair – Joe Denby (40no) and Saqib Hussain (7no) – added 28 to give Elsecar victory over basement boys Wickersley, while next-to-bottom Hallam triumphed by three wickets over fourth-placed Barnsley with eight balls remaining.

In the Yorkshire Premier League North, the game between leaders Castleford and second-placed Yorkshire Academy was postponed because of Covid 19 in the Castleford camp.

Christopher Bilton scored a Premier League club record 142 not out for Woodhouse Grange in their 132-run trouncing of Driffield.

Bilton hit 17 fours and a six in his 140-ball stay and made his runs out of 245, adding 93 with Chris Suddaby (36) and 73 unbroken with Tom Neal (20no) after James Anson (5-40) had reduced them to 36-4.

Facing 256-7, Town could only make 124 as they fell to Neal (4-56) and James Finch (4-47).

Another Premier League club record was set by Darius D’Silva (131no) and opener William Wade (96) in a best partnership of 192 for Acomb, who chased down Scarborough’s 289-3 with eight balls in hand to triumph by eight wickets.

Woodlands again could not play due to Covid 19, this time against Farsley, in the Bradford Premier League.

New Farnley and Townville, cashed in, with 18 and 19 points, respectively.

Townville were indebted to captain Jack Hughes, who made 95 in their 207-6 as they won by four wickets at a weakened Hanging Heaton, while New Farnley lost four wickets in chasing down just 83 for victory at Wrenthorpe.

Aired-Wharfe leaders Saltaire made it four straight wins by thrashing Horsforth, making 362-4, with opener Danish Hussain (139) and Jibrael Malik (128no) adding 233 for the fourth wicket. Horsforth fell for 144, with spinner Mustashan Ali Shah taking 7-40.