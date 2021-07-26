Trent Rockets Women v Northern Superchargers Women - In-form Jemimah Rodrigues shines again as Rockets shot down

Four-some: Northern Superchargers' Jemimah Rodrigues his ten fours in her innings of 60. Picture: Tim Goode/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Editorial use only. No commercial use without prior written consent of the ECB. Still image use only. No moving images to emulate broadcast. No removing or obscuring of sponsor logos.

Winfield-Hill made 33 from 29 balls and Kimmince 31 from just 13 with seven boundaries as the Superchargers posted 149-7 - the highest total of the women’s competition so far - despite seamer Sammy-Jo Johnson claiming 4-15.

Katherine Brunt made an unbeaten 43 and Nat Sciver 33 from 23 balls but the Rockets fell well short, with two wickets each for Alice Davidson-Richards and leg spinner Katie Levick, with left-arm spinner Linsey Smith conceding just 12 runs from 20 balls.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Rockets had started well after Superchargers opted to bat first, restricting them to 27 in the Powerplay - albeit for no wickets. Winfield-Hill found three boundaries, including a pull for six off Sciver.

Northern Superchargers' Alice Davidson-Richards (centre) celebrates with team-mates after taking the wicket of Trent Rockets' Sammy-Jo Johnson. Picture: Tim Goode/PA Wire.

Dropped on 24 and 31, the England batter’s luck ran out after she and Rodrigues had put on 64 in 53 balls, stumped off leg spinner Sarah Glenn. New batter Laura Wolvaardt lasted only five deliveries, Johnson stooping for a caught and bowled.

Kimmince took consecutive fours off Brunt and Rodrigues two off Heather Graham before her eighth boundary took her to 52 from 36 balls as Sciver conceded three boundaries in her third set of five.

Aussie batter Kimmince then humbled England’s Glenn with five boundaries in five.

Fellow Aussie Johnson hit back in style with three wickets in five balls, bowling Kimmince with a slower one before Rodrigues, on 60, holed out to long on and Heather Armitage sliced to short third man.

Superchargers lost two more wickets in the final nine balls but had set a tough task for the Rockets.

Rockets lost Rachel Priest to the eighth ball of their reply when she found the fielder at extra cover and Sciver was beginning to find her range, taking three boundaries in a row off Levick when Johnson lofted a Davidson-Richards slower ball straight to deep square leg, although 41 for two from the Powerplay looked a good platform.

Brunt and Sciver added 47 from 29 but the Rockets’ hopes began to slide when Sciver chipped a return catch to leg-spinner Armitage and Graham was leg before sweeping Smith.

Glenn smashed four and six off seamer Elizabeth Russell but she was soon stumped off Levick, Teresa Graves skied one off Davidson-Richards and Kathryn Bryce top-edged Levick to cover, leaving Brunt a frustrated figure at the other end.

Spinner Smith said: “It was a brilliant win. In all areas of the game, we stayed calm. The batting was brilliant. We started off well with Lauren and Jemimah - Jemmy being in the form she’s in, she was fantastic.

“As the bowling innings went on, we realised it was getting slower. So taking pace off was the way to go, especially with the batters they have liking pace on. I’m delighted with my own form. I’ll certainly take my figures over the first two games.