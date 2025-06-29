TOUGH TO FACE: New Farnley's Gurman Randhawa took 3-34 as his team maintained their unbeaten start to the Bradford Premier League season. Picture: Steve Riding.

WITH the Bradford Premier League season having reached its halfway point, the question on many people’s lips is: can New Farnley go through the campaign unbeaten?

The defending champions have won 10 and had one match abandoned so far in the Premier Division, but to go through a top-flight season without losing is a rare feat, and was last accomplished by Woodlands, winners in 2007.

Townville were the latest team put to the sword by New Farnley, being restricted to 156-9 from their 50 overs at Poplar Avenue.

Opener Abdul Wahid made 41 of those and No 9 Tom Chippendale finished on 25 not out as Adam Ahmed (3-36), Gurman Randhawa (3-34) and Ryan McKendry (2-29) got among the wickets.

It wasn’t all plain sailing for New Farnley after tea as they were 31-3, but a partnership of 68 between McKendry (25) and Ed Brown (85no) put them back on course and they won by five wickets in the 34th over.

Brown, who has had little chance to shine after his winter move from Bradford & Bingley, faced 78 balls and hit 10 fours and five sixes.

That victory stretched New Farnley’s advantage to 41 points as Farsley suffered a batting collapse at Wagon Lane.

Keeper Ben Moffat continued his stellar season with the bat by scoring 76 as improving Bingley made 233-8, brothers Matthew (31) and James Swallow (35) doing well to compensate for the loss of skipper Jacob Slator with a broken finger.

Farsley were then rolled over for 63, Udith Patadabige taking 3-23, Bradley Reeve 3-11 and Reece Cockshott 2-0.

With Jer Lane losing heavily to another club on the rise in Cleckheaton, who had two century makers in Yousef Baber (108) and Khizer Qadeer (114no) in their 340-3, Woodlands are now second on 158 points after Brad Schmulian (83 and 4-54) helped them defeat surprise packages Carlton.

At the bottom, both Baildon and Undercliffe will do well to avoid relegation as they are 40 and 49 points respectively behind third-from-bottom Cleckheaton.

Sheffield Collegiate’s lead in the Yorkshire Southern Premier League lasted a mere week as they lost at Tickhill, who made 284-3.

Jim Morgan batted through for 131 not out, which came off 142 balls and included 17 fours and three sixes and he added 153 with fellow opener Ross Diver (80) and 81 with Daanyal Khalid (43no).

Collegiate lost wickets at regular intervals and were dismissed for 188, Liam Johnson (3-45) and Vinnie Ogden (3-47) running through the middle and lower order.

Wakefield Thornes are back on top after a comprehensive victory at home to Cleethorpes, James Rhodes (53), Mohammed Uzair Mumtaz (59) and Jawad Akhtar (48) enjoying themselves in a total of 250-8.

Cleethorpes’ reply never got off the ground, skittled for 88 inside 26 overs as Matthew Taylor bagged 6-39 and Charlie Bourne 3-22.

Thornes are on 108 points, Whitley Hall drawing level with Collegiate on 100 after a thumping victory over erratic Barnsley.

Muhammad Qaisar Ashraf transformed Hall’s innings by scoring 100 off just 59 balls after coming to the crease at 136-5.

He hit 13 fours and three sixes, Callum Bethel (42), James Brown (53no) and Dan Waldron (25no) helping to propel the hosts to 356-7, Qaisar Ashraf completing a man-of-the-match display by taking 5-34 as the visitors were humbled for 122.