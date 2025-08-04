'Unbelievable fight': Ben Stokes hails amazing Test series despite disappointment that England couldn't beat India

England captain Ben Stokes took his side’s agonising six-run loss to India on the chin at the Kia Oval, accepting a 2-2 draw was the right result for one of the hardest-fought series in memory.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nearly seven weeks of intense battle, fierce rivalry and knife-edge cricket came to a fitting end on the final morning of the Test summer, with the tourists forcing through a remarkable win.

With England needing 35 to win with four wickets in hand for a mammoth chase of 374, they took the last four wickets for 28 runs in riotous scenes that instantly earned a place alongside the sport’s most cherished moments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As the tension reached almost unbearable levels, Chris Woakes spent 16 excruciating minutes batting one-handed with a badly dislocated left shoulder. Gus Atkinson protected him from facing a ball but was ultimately unable to protect his own stumps from the indomitable Mohammed Siraj, who etched his name in history with his third wicket of the morning, fifth of the innings and 23rd of the series.

India's Dhruv Jurel (R) hugs India's Ravindra Jadeja (C) after India win the final Test cricket match between England and India at The Oval in London on August 4 (Picture: HENRY NICHOLLS/AFP via Getty Images)

Stokes, who missed the fifth-Test decider with a shoulder injury of his own, hurt for his team but accepted the conclusion was deserved.

“The series as a whole has been pretty much toe to toe for 25 days. From a cricket fan’s point of view, 2-2 is probably fair,” he said.

“Two very good teams who have thrown everything at each other and left everything out there. We obviously would have loved to get a series win but it wasn’t meant to be.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re bitterly disappointed we couldn’t get over the line but it was another hard-fought game and both teams put so much energy and effort into the series, it’s been an amazing one to be part of.

“There’s a little bit of frustration there as well but as a massive advocate of this format and for Test cricket as a whole, this has certainly been one of those series that could hopefully keep off the narrative around ‘Test cricket is dying’.”

The game felt like it was won and lost on a number of occasions over the past few days but England looked to have settled it on the third afternoon, when the twin centuries from Yorkshire duo Joe Root and Harry Brook took them to 301-3.

From there they lost 7-66, culminating in the high drama of Woakes’ walking wounded cameo.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stokes paid tribute to his bravery but doubled down on his position that injury substitutes have no part in Test cricket. India’s Rishabh Pant batted at Old Trafford with a broken foot and Shoaib Bashir took the winning wicket at Lord’s with a broken little finger in his left hand.

For Stokes, who bowled himself out of the series by pushing his body to the edge, that is how it must be.

“I’m sorry to say this but if someone gets injured, tough s***. Deal with it. That’s how we view it,” he said.

Siraj, who bowled an epic 185.3 overs over the five matches, earned his place in the spotlight as the curtain came down.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“From the first day till the fifth game, fifth day, we have fought an unbelievable fight,” he said.

“God must have written something good for me, that’s why I won this match and took the last wicket. When I woke up today, I thought I could do it. I downloaded a picture from Google saying ‘believe’.”