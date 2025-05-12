Virat Kohli retires: "It’s tested me, shaped me, and taught me lessons I’ll carry for life"

Virat Kohli, the former India captain and one of the most celebrated cricketers ever, has announced his retirement from Tests, saying: “I’ve given it everything I had.”

The 36-year-old amassed 9,230 runs in 123 Tests at an average of 46.85, putting him 19th in the all-time list for run-scorers and behind only Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid and Sunil Gavaskar among his fellow Indians.

However, Kohli’s aura had been diminishing in recent years with just one hundred in his last 23 innings and three in his most recent 39 Tests, with his average dipping to a modest 30.72 since the start of 2020.

While still expected to be India’s middle-order linchpin in a five-Test series against England that begins on June 20, Kohli has called a halt to a career in the longest format that began in June 2011.

Former India captain Virat Kohli has announced his retirement from Test cricket. (Picture: Adam Davy/PA Wire)

Kohli, whose 40 wins in 68 Tests in charge of India makes him his country’s most successful leader in whites, wrote on Instagram: “It’s been 14 years since I first wore the baggy blue in Test cricket.

“Honestly, I never imagined the journey this format would take me on. It’s tested me, shaped me, and taught me lessons I’ll carry for life.

“There’s something deeply personal about playing in whites. The quiet grind, the long days, the small moments that no one sees but that stay with you forever.

“As I step away from this format, it’s not easy — but it feels right. I’ve given it everything I had, and it’s given me back so much more than I could’ve hoped for.

“I’m walking away with a heart full of gratitude — for the game, for the people I shared the field with, and for every single person who made me feel seen along the way.