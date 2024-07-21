'Way we fought back was impressive' - Ben Stokes delight as Brook, Root and Bashir send England to victory

ENGLAND captain Ben Stokes admitted he was surprised to be celebrating a second Test match victory inside four days at Trent Bridge following a staggering West Indies battling collapse.

Chasing an unlikely target of 385, the tourists were demolished for 143 in just 36.1 overs as rookie spinner Shoaib Bashir claimed 5-41.

His heroics with the ball came after Yorkshire duo Harry Brook and Joe Root had laid the foundation for victory with classy hundreds.

But, given how the tourists had batted in their first innings, it was expected the hunt for victory would go into the fifth and final day.

England's Joe Root celebrates reaching his century during day four of the Second Rothesay Test match at Trent Bridge, Nottingham. (Picture: PA)

"I didn't see it happening that quickly after the opening partnership, I thought they played well,” said captain Stokes.

"You could see at the end of our innings the wicket started misbehaving more than it did in the first three days, a couple were bouncing and then keeping low.

"I thought the way we fought back after that first wicket was impressive.

"I thought Bashir getting five wickets on a wicket that didn't really do that much, I thought he showed his class and his ability to be able to change his pace and undercut the ball, the wicket of Jason Holder showed that, he showed the world what he's got.”

Stokes believes his team have the potential to improve greatly after clinching the three-match series with next week’s Edgbaston finale still to come.

"It has been a great start after a long break between Test series,” added Stokes.

"I think we've played some good cricket but I still think we can get better. I'm really looking forward to the next four matches.