What is your first Yorkshire memory?

I was brought up at New Bridge farm in the village of Rawcliffe Bridge between Thorne and Goole. It was out in the sticks and in the middle of nowhere. We had no electricity until I was 16.

We had our own cricket pitch on the farm where I played with my dad, two brothers and friends. I remember before we got a tractor, my father, a tenant farmer, did everything manually, and when we were potato picking up to 50 people from the village would help us in the fields.

My dad worked from 5am to 10pm. He would take us to Scarborough or Bridlington, leave us and then go back home to work.

What is your favourite part of Yorkshire?

Without any doubt the Dales. The atmosphere is relaxing and tranquil. Nidderdale is stunning. I’m biased because one of the businesses I have is at Pateley Bridge. The other’s at Grassington which is a beautiful place.

What is your idea of a perfect day out in Yorkshire?

Anywhere in the Dales. A great way to start the day is to have a full English breakfast, then I’d go walking with my wife and take her shopping. We’d end up with a pub dinner and I’d have a few pints of lager, my perfect day.

Do you have a favourite walk or view?

There are so many, so it’s difficult to choose. I love Ilkley Moor but to choose only one is, I think, a bit unfair.

Which Yorkshire sportsman or woman, past or present, would you like to take out for lunch?

I’ve been in that position many times since I’ve been involved with Yorkshire. I’ve met all my heroes when I was growing up, cricketers like Fred Trueman, Geoff Boycott, Brian Close, and Ray Illingworth. I’ve been privileged to work with them and have had lunches and dinners at the same table. Cricket is my passion. As a child I’d go to the festival at Scarborough. I first played league cricket at 13. I played for Carlton Towers near Goole and then when I moved to York played for Dunnington until I was 56 or 57.

If you could own one thing in Yorkshire for a day would that be?

I tell you what, I love Rudding Park near Harrogate. I know the guy who owns it, James Mackaness. He’s done a fantastic job there. The set-up is superb. The spa, the conference area and the food are excellent.

What do you think gives Yorkshire its unique identity?

I’ve said this for 30 years, the big thing about Yorkshire is that the people are warm, friendly and welcoming. That’s the difference between us and any other county in England and I’ve been to every county in the country.

The people are special. We have a population of five million, that’s as big as New Zealand. We have everything – the Dales, the coast, an airport and when they run, the trains to London are fantastic.

How do you think Yorkshire has changed since you’ve known it?

It’s changed for the better. We are getting recognition as a region. Leeds is regarded as a major city and big companies, like the Bank of England and Channel 4, are coming here. Firms recognise that Yorkshire people have a good work ethic.

One issue that needs improving is the rail services. They can be terrible and need sorting out. We also need a better airport. What would help is if we could find a site to build a big airport like Manchester’s.

Who is the Yorkshire person you admire the most?

My mum and dad, Mabel and Jim. Their background was one of farm labourers. They never had a lot of money but made sure my brothers and I had the right attitude to help us in the future.

They saved like people did after the war and did everything for me and my two brothers, Dennis and Dick.

How has Yorkshire influenced your career?

I was brought up to work hard, to value money and to respect people. The grounding my parents, grandparents, uncles and aunties gave me in the 1950s and 1960s was taken into business, management and into sport.

When I started Costcutter, I began at the bottom and worked upwards, so I understood the business and knew what to expect from staff. You build a business with good people around you, and you’ve got to respect everybody, particularly staff and customers.

Do you follow other sports in the county?

I’ve always followed rugby union because I played at Goole Grammar School. I also follow rugby league and for some reason I’ve always supported Wakefield Trinity. I know Paul Caddick and Gary Hetherington well at Leeds Rhinos. What they’ve done at Headingley is fantastic.

Do you have a favourite pub or restaurant?

I’m not a beer drinker, preferring lager and gin and tonic. The pub I do like is the Boar’s Head at Ripley near Harrogate. It’s right in the middle of the village. The food is good. Actually, it’s a bit like a hotel, but it retains the atmosphere of a village pub.

Do you have a favourite food shop?

Having been in retail all my life, I like to see what’s on offer. Fodder Farm Shop and Café at the Great Yorkshire Showground in Harrogate is exceptional. The range of goods, the service and the cafeteria are superb.

Would you say you are closer to solving Yorkshire’s financial problems?

We are getting there. When I came back in February, we had a massive hole of six to seven million pounds. We are now getting the club into a stable position, but the crisis was bigger than I thought, so my job is to ensure that Yorkshire is financed properly to protect its future.

On the field, we’ve got some excellent young lads coming through. We’ve got the basis of a good team, but we need to be patient for the next two or three years.

If a stranger came to Yorkshire and you had time to take that person to one place only where would that be?