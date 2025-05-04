Yorkshire head coach Anthony McGrath. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Yorkshire suffered their second defeat in four games as Warwickshire chased 185 to win by five wickets with a day and a half left.

They now face tough back-to-back away matches against McGrath’s former county Essex, starting on Friday, followed by a trip to champions Surrey.

“We said about this block of four games before the Warwickshire game that they were big and we’d probably know where we are by the time T20 comes, and that hasn’t changed,” said McGrath, whose side then host Nottinghamshire before the 20-over tournament starts at the end of the month.

“Obviously disappointing this week, but I'll repeat again, I think we've competed and we've not played anywhere near our best.

“I still think, at our best, we're a game for anyone. Of course, Essex and Surrey, in particular, are battle-hardened in this division, and it’s going to be a good test, but I think it's something we've got to respond to.

“We want to be in Division One, we want to be playing for points, and we've got to go down there having dusted ourselves off here and be full of confidence.

“I think we were in this game all the way through, but at key moments, we just couldn’t wrestle the initiative and really push on.

“We were nearly there on occasions but were probably a little bit soft with both bat and ball.

“We’ve shown signs of that through the season and probably gotten away with it, but we've got to stamp that out, particularly in Division One. We’ve got to sustain periods of pressure for longer.

“We've got to play better with the players we've got, and we know that, and I think once we get going and get that confidence again, I think we can match anyone.”

McGrath felt that Yorkshire would have been able to defend 250 on a competitive pitch but they managed 205 and 232 in their two innings after Warwickshire’s first innings 253.

The head coach also confirmed that Dawid Malan, who missed the game with a groin problem, will probably be out “for probably two to three weeks”, having suffered a grade two injury.

“It’s not too bad, but it's something he can't play with,” said McGrath. “Hopefully we'll see him again before the T20.”

Fin Bean and Matty Revis will come back into the squad for Essex, with Joe Root and Harry Brook only available for the Warwickshire game, while McGrath gave a positive update on Matt Milnes, the pace bowler who has been beset by back problems.