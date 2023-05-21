'We fought all the way to the end' - but Yorkshire CCC are nine months without a win

​OTTIS GIBSON believes Yorkshire will improve as the tournament goes on after defeat in their opening T20 game.

After losing by 34 runs to Birmingham Bears, the Yorkshire head coach said: “It’s a bad result for us, but it’s not the end of the world. I think we’ll get better from this.

"The first 10 overs of the game we were excellent. We had a really good start with the ball, we had a good powerplay, we got wickets.

"Credit to them; they’re a good side. I think they scored the most 200 scores in the competition last year, and Benjamin and Hain took the game away from us.

Ben Mike of Yorkshire hits out for six runs watched by Birmingham Bears wicketkeeper Alex Davies during the Vitality Blast T20 match (Picture: Gareth Copley/Getty Images)