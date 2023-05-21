'We fought all the way to the end' - but Yorkshire CCC are nine months without a win

After losing by 34 runs to Birmingham Bears, the Yorkshire head coach said: “It’s a bad result for us, but it’s not the end of the world. I think we’ll get better from this.
"The first 10 overs of the game we were excellent. We had a really good start with the ball, we had a good powerplay, we got wickets.
"Credit to them; they’re a good side. I think they scored the most 200 scores in the competition last year, and Benjamin and Hain took the game away from us.
"We then lost our way with the bat a bit, but it was good to see us fight all the way to the end; we’ve got a lot of capable players in our team.”