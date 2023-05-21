All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
Levi Davis’ instagram active months after X Factor star vanished
Who could replace Phillip Schofield after This Morning exit
Most dangerous driving hotspots in the UK unveiled
Met Office warns of high UV levels as UK temperatures reach 21C
Distinguished novelist Martin Amis has died aged 73
Phillip Schofield has left This Morning after 20 years

'We fought all the way to the end' - but Yorkshire CCC are nine months without a win

​OTTIS GIBSON believes Yorkshire will improve as the tournament goes on after defeat in their opening T20 game.

By Chris Waters
Published 21st May 2023, 16:17 BST

After losing by 34 runs to Birmingham Bears, the Yorkshire head coach said: “It’s a bad result for us, but it’s not the end of the world. I think we’ll get better from this.

"The first 10 overs of the game we were excellent. We had a really good start with the ball, we had a good powerplay, we got wickets.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Credit to them; they’re a good side. I think they scored the most 200 scores in the competition last year, and Benjamin and Hain took the game away from us.

Most Popular
Ben Mike of Yorkshire hits out for six runs watched by Birmingham Bears wicketkeeper Alex Davies during the Vitality Blast T20 match (Picture: Gareth Copley/Getty Images)Ben Mike of Yorkshire hits out for six runs watched by Birmingham Bears wicketkeeper Alex Davies during the Vitality Blast T20 match (Picture: Gareth Copley/Getty Images)
Ben Mike of Yorkshire hits out for six runs watched by Birmingham Bears wicketkeeper Alex Davies during the Vitality Blast T20 match (Picture: Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

"We then lost our way with the bat a bit, but it was good to see us fight all the way to the end; we’ve got a lot of capable players in our team.”