'We have to dig deep again': Harry Brook worried as England's pre-Ashes batting woes continue

Harry Brook is scratching his head as to why England keep floundering with the bat after another paltry total led to them sliding to an ODI series defeat in New Zealand.

After being skittled for 223 in the first ODI at Mount Maunganui, where they were spared embarrassment by Brook’s brilliant 135, England capitulated to 175 all out in 36 overs at Hamilton on Wednesday.

Fast bowling all-rounder Jamie Overton top-scored with a counter-attacking 42 from number eight, but Jamie Smith, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Jacob Bethell and Jos Buttler are yet to get going in the series.

New Zealand then overhauled their target with five wickets and 16.5 overs to spare to go 2-0 ahead with one to play at Wellington on Saturday as England crashed to a ninth successive ODI loss overseas.

England's Harry Brook (L) plays a shot in front of New Zealand's Tom Latham during the second one-day international (ODI) (Picture: DJ MILLS/AFP via Getty Images)

With the Ashes looming and key players struggling for form ahead of the first Test in Perth, Brook was at a loss to explain why a batting line-up crammed with talent have under-performed in New Zealand.

“It’s a tough question to answer because we’ve got some of the best players in the world and we just haven’t performed as well as we could have done,” said Brook. “New Zealand have just outplayed us.

“It’s pretty obvious we didn’t get enough runs. (To get) 175 against the second best (ranked) team in the world on their own patch is never going to be enough. It’s disappointing to say the least.

"We want to get out there and entertain but it has just not come off in the last couple of games. We have to dig deep again.”

England's captain Harry Brook, left, and England bowler Jofra Archer talk during their T20 cricket match against New Zealand in Hamilton, New Zealand (Andrew Cornaga/Photosport via AP)

England stumbled to 5-3 and 10-4 at the Bay Oval on Sunday in favourable fast bowling conditions but seam and swing were not as lavish on the Seddon Park pitch in the second ODI.

But England’s highest partnership was 38 between Overton and Sam Curran as they lost wickets at regular intervals and, for the second time in a row, failed to bat out their overs by some margin.

One glimmer of light was how England rallied when it was their turn to bowl, and Jofra Archer in particular was a leading light after being unleashed for the first time this winter.

Tipped to star in the Ashes, which starts on November 21, Archer struck in his first over and could have had several more in a fiery opening five-burst with the new ball which yielded one for eight.

He returned for a second spell to finish with fine figures of 10-4-23-3 to leave New Zealand wobbling on 118-5 giving England’s defence of a meagre total a glimmer of hope.

But fifties from Rachin Ravindram who Archer finally dismissed, and Daryl Mitchell, as well as a quickfire 34 not out from Mitch Santner, made sure the Black Caps moved 2-0 up with one to play

“He’s awesome to watch,” said Brook of Archer. “Bowling 10 overs and getting 3-23 is just mega. It’s always good to welcome him back into the squad and the XI. He’s an x-factor player.

“The way we bowled there, we gave it a red-hot crack. There’s plenty of things we can take away from that bowling innings but like I said, just not enough runs.”

Ravindra made 54 and Daryl Mitchell 56 not out, while Mitchell Santner lamped three of his 17 deliveries for six in an unbeaten 34 to hurry New Zealand home for their first ODI series win over England since 2013.

On Archer, Ravindra said: “It’s a hell of a challenge (facing him) with the amount of bounce and swing and nip he was getting. Part of me as a cricket fan, I’m excited to see how he goes in Australia.”

The Seddon Park surface did not offer as much as it did on Sunday although Jacob Duffy, taking the new ball in place of the injured Matt Henry, got just enough movement to catch the edge of Ben Duckett, who nicked off again.

The rest of England’s top-order were more culpable for their downfalls as Smith got to 13 before skying a leading edge to Kane Williamson, while Root was strangled down the leg-side for 25 by Blair Tickner, making a heartwarming return to international cricket for the first time since May 2023.

While the scorecard did not plumb the depths of the Bay Oval, wickets fell at regular intervals as Bethell and Buttler both fell.

Brook was dropped on nought by leaping Kiwi captain Santner, who made amends by snaring his opposite number for a run-a-ball 34, albeit with Will Young taking a terrific one-handed grab at point.

Overton showed plenty of purpose with a couple of lusty sixes down the ground, but any hopes of England reaching 200 disappeared when he was penultimate man out after clothing to a backpedalling Santner off Tickner, the pick of New Zealand’s bowlers with 4-34.