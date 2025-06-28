Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The county’s chief executive said it felt as if “a real line in the sand had been drawn in terms of the perception of Headingley, and the perception of the county cricket club” after Yorkshire gained praise for their hosting of last week’s game which England won with a thrilling run-chase.

Yorkshire and Headingley have been in the headlines for all the wrong reasons in recent times but this has been a great week for the club.

“I felt this year that Yorkshire County Cricket Club and Headingley were back,” said Patel.

Sanjay Patel. Picture: Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images for Sport Industry Group.

“That’s what it felt like to me.

“It felt like we were back and we made a statement with how we put on the game and the wicket we produced.

"The feedback we’ve had has been phenomenal.

“During the last four or five years, with everything that's gone on, the club has suffered.

Joe Root, left, and Jamie Smith leave the field in triumph after leading England to victory in the Headingley Test. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

"It’s suffered in ways that people won't see.

“Part of that is operationally we haven't been good enough, and I think we showed in the five days during the Test match that operationally this club is now good, and that's important.

“I think we’ve got better, and it’s important that we look forward now and look to the future.

“This week it felt like a real line in the sand had been drawn in terms of the perception of Headingley, and the perception of the county cricket club.”

The shame now is that Headingley does not have an Ashes Test in 2027, nor an India Test in 2029, having been overlooked for further fixtures against the “Big Three” until Australia visit in 2031.

The current international cycle - running from 2025-2031, and announced two years ago - gives Yorkshire a Test against unconfirmed opponents in 2026, 2029 and 2030 but no men’s Test in 2027 or 2028.

Many in the media, including Sir Geoffrey Boycott, have criticised that lack of an Ashes Test two years hence - not least as England’s record at Headingley (now six straight Test wins) is fortress-style strong.

Patel agrees that the allocation from ECB is inappropriate and finds it incomprehensible that Yorkshire - the biggest county in England, and the biggest cricketing county - has been so snubbed, with no Ashes match taking place north of Nottingham in 2027, with Lancashire’s Old Trafford ground also missing out.

“I think it's a massive miss from the governing body in terms of trying to grow the game,” said Patel.

“I think if you're sitting at ECB, and you're genuinely thinking about growing the game, there's no better place to grow the game where you've got the biggest scale, and that's in Yorkshire, so I don't think the allocation is appropriate for a club of this scale.

“You’ve got the biggest playing population in the country here in Yorkshire, you’ve got the most amount of fans, and cricket means something to the people of Yorkshire.

“It’s ECB’s biggest opportunity and yet we don’t have an Ashes Test.”

What about the devil’s advocate argument that there is only so much cricket to go around?

The 2027 series includes a match, for example, at the Utilita Bowl in Southampton.

“In any business model, where you've got the most number of customers, you've got the biggest opportunity,” answered Patel.

“This county has got the most number of cricket fans, has got the biggest playing base as I said. Therefore, you've got the biggest opportunity to grow the game.

“What I sincerely hope now is that the people running ECB acknowledge that we haven't had a great allocation moving forward for those years, and they rectify that post-’31 and give the club what it deserves.”

Headingley’s capacity for throwing up magical Test matches continues apace.

A ground immortalised by the feats of Ian Botham, Bob Willis, Ben Stokes et al once again served up a classic, with England achieving their second-highest run-chase of all time as they knocked off 371 to win by five wickets in the last hour of day five.

“The Test match was so great - I mean, it was unbelievable,” added Patel.

“We had a ridiculous number of centuries in there (seven), and very rarely does a team (India) get five in a Test match and lose.

“After day one, when Ben Stokes put India in to bat and they got 400-plus, everyone was thinking it was the worst decision in the world, but actually it turned out to be a good decision.

“The number of fans that came along too - we had three sell-outs days one, two and three, 14,500 in the ground on day four, and about 10,000-12,000 on day five, and it was just a brilliant advert for Test cricket and for Headingley.”

What is it about the Leeds venue that seems to produce such remarkable Tests?

The pitch undoubtedly helps - all credit to head groundsman Richard Robinson and his dedicated team, who have also helped produce results in each of the three County Championship fixtures there this season - and the atmosphere is invariably electric.

“I don’t really know,” said Patel. “I don’t really want to know either, to be honest, as long as it keeps happening. I don’t care.