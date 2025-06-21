Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Yorkshire head coach leads his side into the next part of their County Championship programme tomorrow adamant that they are superior to a record of four defeats, two draws and one win from their first seven fixtures which has left them second-bottom of the First Division and in a relegation battle.

Yorkshire face the leaders Nottinghamshire at Trent Bridge in need of an upturn in results to pull clear from trouble and justify McGrath’s expectations when he returned to the club last winter targeting the county’s first silverware for a decade.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The reality has been more of a reality check, though, with Yorkshire having also struggled in the Vitality Blast as they look to end an extraordinary sequence of 23 years without a white-ball/limited overs trophy since McGrath himself helped them to the long-defunct Cheltenham and Gloucester Trophy as a player back in 2002.

Yorkshire head coach Anthony McGrath. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Although the hot-seat has proved somewhat hotter than the former all-rounder might have expected, he has not cooled in his view that he has some talented players at his disposal.

“I think we've got better players than we're showing in terms of the results,” said McGrath, as Yorkshire look to gain revenge on a Nottinghamshire team who beat them by 163 runs in the clubs’ last Championship match at Headingley last month before an extended break for the Vitality Blast.

“We’ve had some really good performances in both forms, but we’re just not stringing it together for long enough in games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Like in the T20, when we win two, lose two, you scratch your head a little bit in terms of the consistency.

“So that’s what we’ve got to try and find, that consistency, and try and keep that positive element, too, keep working hard and back ourselves that we’re going to perform better.”

Central to that target is improving with the bat. Yorkshire have suffered some costly periods in both tournaments, struggling to post competitive scores.

They have acted in an effort to address the issue by signing two overseas batsmen to cover the final seven Championship games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Abdullah Shafique, of Pakistan, is set to debut against Nottinghamshire and play his second and final match against Essex at York the following week, before Ruturaj Gaikwad, of India, takes over for the final five fixtures.

Shafique will also play the last four Vitality Blast group games while Gaikwad will be available for the One-Day Cup.

“We’ve not really had a settled batting line-up,” explained McGrath.

“We just wanted two players that were going to be here, first and foremost, players that we know are definitely going to play, injury apart.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They’re both very good batsmen with proven international quality. We’re hoping that with their experience, with their class, they will help the rest of the batting unit.”

How Yorkshire need Shafique and Gaikwad to fire on all cylinders.

Their overseas signings so far have been a disappointment, injury restricting pace bowlers Ben Sears and Jordan Buckingham to two Championship matches apiece, with Buckingham struggling in a fashion not entirely dissimilar to Shannon Gabriel when the West Indian played two fixtures for the club in 2022.

Will Sutherland, the Australian all-rounder, has also been injured, while the difficulties faced by overseas players themselves, never mind the clubs in terms of recruiting them, was emphasised when Will O’Rourke stepped fresh off a plane - or rather not fresh - from a stint at the Indian Premier League and proceeded to concede the second-most expensive analysis in Yorkshire’s T20 history, returning 0-67 against Northamptonshire at Headingley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

O’Rourke delivered some improved displays thereafter as he settled in at Yorkshire but the overseas route has been a difficult one for the club for some years now.

Gone are the days when you could sign a batsman of the quality of a Darren Lehmann, say, for the majority of the summer as players dip in and out and struggle to find rhythm.

The bottom line, however, as Yorkshire go into a Championship double-header set to have a significant bearing on the rest of their season is that individual players need to deliver.

“Notts are flying high, then we’ve got Essex who are down near the bottom of the table, so they’re two games we’ve got to target to win really,” added McGrath.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You get two wins under your belt, and it’s a different looking table, so that’s what we’ve got to look to try and do.

"But we’ve got to be better, it’s as simple as that. We’re in the position we’re in in the table, and we’ve got to play better to get up the league.

“We’ve had opportunities to get more results, to get more wins, but we just haven’t taken them.