West Indies woe and my radical idea for the Blast – sign up for Chris Waters’ cricket newsletter

How the mighty have fallen

HOURS after the uplifting conclusion to the Test match between England and India at Lord’s on Monday, where the home side won by just 22 runs, came a conversely deflating advert for the five-day game.

Although Australia fans may beg to differ, no one who loves cricket, and Test cricket especially, would have taken any pleasure from the events that took place at Sabina Park, Jamaica, where West Indies were bowled out for 27 in their second innings to lose by 176 runs and the three-match series 3-0.

Roston Chase (R) of West Indies walks off the field dismissed by Josh Hazlewood (3R) of Australia during the third day of the third Test cricket match between West Indies and Australia at Sabina Park in Kingston (Picture: RANDY BROOKS/AFP via Getty Images)

It was the second-lowest total in Test history - behind the 26 scraped together by New Zealand against England at Auckland in 1955, when Yorkshire’s Bob Appleyard was the most successful bowler with 4-7 - and has understandably led to much head-scratching and soul-searching in the Caribbean.

Indeed, those of us brought up on the great West Indies’ teams of the 1980s - Viv Richards, Clive Lloyd, et al - could only shake our heads in sorrow and reflect how far the mighty have fallen.

Now Richards and Lloyd - whose own deflation it is not difficult to imagine - are among those whose opinions are being sought by Cricket West Indies to ensure that such an embarrassment does not happen again.

Brian Lara will also be adding his voice after Dr Kishore Shallow, the board’s president, called an emergency meeting to review the series and the last game in particular.

It is hoped that this will lead to what Shallow (an apposite name for many a sporting administrator, doncha think) described as “tangible, actionable recommendations”.

“This engagement is not ceremonial,” he said, adding that “these are men who helped define our golden eras, and their perspectives will be invaluable as we shape the next phase of our cricket development.”

It will, of course, be a futile exercise.

Indeed, the problems are already well known to anyone with a passing knowledge of the decline of West Indies’ cricket for a generation now.

Incompetent administration; a lack of investment in schools’ cricket and in the domestic game in the West Indies; the declining importance of Test cricket per se (caused, for the most part, by administrators globally and the rush towards white-ball riches); the increasing popularity of American sports among young people in the Caribbean at the expense of cricket as West Indies’ fortunes have deteriorated; the fact that the players themselves often put lucrative franchise competitions above the longest format - the list of underlying issues goes on.

Shallow’s good intentions smack of trying to close the stable door long after the horse has bolted, and until the above problems are faced up to and, where possible addressed, nothing will change.

Blast tweaks welcome but don’t go far enough

There appears to be a general consensus among the first-class counties that 14 Vitality Blast group games per club is too many.

The ongoing domestic structure review that will shape the schedule from next season onwards is recommending that the number of matches be cut to 12.

That proposal, which Yorkshire are in favour of, is welcome and set to be rubber-stamped shortly but, in my opinion, stops short of being completely satisfactory.

Instead, I would cut the number of fixtures to 10 - three regional groups of six, five games at home and five away, as opposed to adopting that model as the review suggests but also adding on two further games against teams from the other geographical groups.

Ten days of this stuff is surely more than sufficient, while although pruning the number of matches back to 12 at least partly addresses players’ concerns regarding travel, and so on, it also potentially adds to those problems.

For by adding on matches against sides from the other geographical groups, it raises the possibility that Yorkshire could face a T20 at Hove, for example, or Canterbury or Taunton, which would involve a round trip of over 500 miles in each case.

Where is the joined-up thinking in that respect?

I don’t see it myself.