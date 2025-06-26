Positive: Yorkshire's general manager of cricket Gavin Hamilton. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

The county’s general manager of cricket delivered a ringing endorsement of Anthony McGrath, Mick Lewis, John Sadler et al in an upbeat message at the club’s AGM.

Hamilton accepted that results so far have not gone to plan, with the club second-bottom of the County Championship First Division and the T20 North Group, but he pledged that Yorkshire would keep challenging and pushing the players.

“Our coaching staff have been involved for around seven or eight months now, and let me just get one thing straight, there’s no better coaching staff in the country than the ones we’ve got here,” said Hamilton, who began his own role in November.

“It’s frustrating, I can imagine, for members (the results), but what I will say is that we are constantly challenging these lads.

“We don’t just want to be okay, because at the moment it just seems okay; you can see that reflecting on the field in red-ball and white-ball.

“We don't want to be okay, we want to be exceptional, and if that takes one, two, three years so be it, but that's where we are, and what we’ve learned over the last two or three months is telling us a story.”

Hamilton, 50, defended Yorkshire’s strategy of preparing result pitches at Headingley, with the club having won one game and lost two there in this season’s Championship.

“I've had pushbacks around, ‘Is it too challenging for our young batters? Should we not be getting good pitches to stay up in Division One’,” he said. “But what’s that going to achieve? We’re going to stay up? We’re going to be normal? We’re going to do okay, or we’re going to keep pushing?

“And that's what we'll continue to do for the rest of the season - we’ll continue to prepare these pitches and challenge our batters.”

Hamilton praised the efforts of the Yorkshire women’s team, saying: “They’ve had a great year.

"Whilst it was a hammer blow when we got told we were in Tier Two, it’s also been a really good opportunity.

“I think we’ve played nine Academy girls this year, when we’d never have had that opportunity, and we’re in a great position to compete in Tier One next year.”

However, Hamilton made clear: “Our challenge is our recruitment.

“All the Tier One teams will have two-to-three year contracts for the best players, so we’ve just got to bide our time, continue pushing our youngsters until then, and if one or two players become available this winter, then we need to be quite quick because they’ll be snapped up quickly.

“We’ve got 12 contracted players at the moment. We will try to get that up to 16 over the winter.