Yorkshire are set to face Fisher and Surrey in the County Championship game at the Oval that starts on Friday.

It would be the first time that Fisher has faced his former club since his close-season move to the defending champions.

“I’m looking forward to it,” said Hill, “we’re all looking forward to it.

George Hill is congratulated by Matty Fisher after receiving his county cap before the final game of last season in what was Fisher's farewell appearance for Yorkshire. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

“Fish is a great bloke, and I get on really well with him.

"It’s trying to almost ignore the fact that we like Fish, even though we love him to bits off the pitch.

"It’s seeing him as a bit of an enemy for the week.”

Fisher, 27, has played in four of Surrey’s five Championship games.

Hill and Fisher celebrate in the dressing room after Yorkshire clinched promotion back to Division One of the County Championship. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

He has taken six wickets and scored 80 runs, half of them in a last-wicket stand of 158 with Ben Foakes in the latest draw against Warwickshire at Edgbaston, where 600 played 500 on a bowlers’ graveyard.

Fisher will be itching to play against his former county, for whom he made 34 Championship appearances that brought him 112 wickets at an average of 26.03.

Surrey are fourth in the First Division after one win and four draws - 18 points above eighth-placed Yorkshire, who have won one, drawn two and lost two.

“I hope Fish goes really well for Surrey, just not against us,” added Hill.

“I know that he wants to play for England again, and I really hope that he tears it up for Surrey and does play for England because he’s definitely good enough.

“I've known Fish since I was 15 or 16, coming through the academy, and he’s always been great to me, just as he was with all of the younger lads at Yorkshire.

“He's probably one of the nicest people you could wish to meet, so I’m really looking forward to seeing him again.”

Hill, 24, has more than stepped up since Fisher’s departure.

He has been Yorkshire’s best bowler this season, both statistically and in actuality, having taken 22 Championship wickets at an average of exactly 15, with only Hampshire’s Kyle Abbott (23) having taken more in Division One.

Hill attributes his form to the backing he has received from captain Jonny Bairstow and the coaching staff, who have encouraged him to think of himself as a bowler as opposed to someone who fills in with a few overs here and there.

“It’s just a mindset thing,” said Hill.

“The belief that Jonny's given me and the coaching staff is to think like a bowler, rather than somebody who bowls a couple of overs only when the other lads are tired.

“The way Jonny’s given me a lot of responsibility gives me that confidence as well to feel that way, just having that real clarity of the captain backing me.

“I get on with Jonny really well - it's awesome to stand next to him in the slips - and he always tries to find the positives in any situation.”

Hill has been disappointed with his batting so far (he has scored 187 runs in nine innings), although he did make fine half-centuries against Worcestershire and Durham.

His numbers across 54 first-class matches prove that he is an all-round cricketer of the highest rank, one who averages 31.82 with the bat and 23.39 with the ball.

“If I scored some runs it would be quite nice,” he quipped, “but, again, not too worried about that.

“I feel absolutely fine, although obviously I want to contribute more with the bat.

"That’s the good thing being an all-rounder - you can have a bit of a stinker in one department but still contribute and help out the team.