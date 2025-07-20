'We've not been great': Anthony McGrath laments another woeful Yorkshire T20 Blast campaign

Yorkshire County Cricket Club head coach Anthony McGrath (Picture: SWPix.com).

Yorkshire claimed a two-wicket win at Leicestershire, a fifth victory to go with nine defeats as the club finished second-bottom of the North Group, one of their worst-ever showings in the 20-over format.

“It probably adds more to the frustration,” said McGrath.

“It’s a consolation. A couple more wins, or three, would have taken us through.

“But the games we have lost - we've lost to the bottom of the league twice (Derbyshire), and there’s loads to do.

"We've not been great in T20 as a club the last few years, and that's continued.”