'We've not been great': Anthony McGrath laments another woeful Yorkshire T20 Blast campaign
Yorkshire claimed a two-wicket win at Leicestershire, a fifth victory to go with nine defeats as the club finished second-bottom of the North Group, one of their worst-ever showings in the 20-over format.
“It probably adds more to the frustration,” said McGrath.
“It’s a consolation. A couple more wins, or three, would have taken us through.
“But the games we have lost - we've lost to the bottom of the league twice (Derbyshire), and there’s loads to do.
"We've not been great in T20 as a club the last few years, and that's continued.”
James Taylor, the Leicestershire assistant head coach, said: “It was a game that summed up our season. We’ve had a number of games where we’ve got ourselves in a good position only to let the opposition get the momentum back.”
