'We've not been great': Anthony McGrath laments another woeful Yorkshire T20 Blast campaign

​ANTHONY McGRATH, the Yorkshire head coach, said that victory over Leicestershire Foxes on Friday night was bittersweet after yet another disappointing Blast season.
Yorkshire County Cricket Club head coach Anthony McGrath (Picture: SWPix.com).
Yorkshire County Cricket Club head coach Anthony McGrath (Picture: SWPix.com).
By Chris Waters
Published 20th Jul 2025, 15:47 BST

Yorkshire claimed a two-wicket win at Leicestershire, a fifth victory to go with nine defeats as the club finished second-bottom of the North Group, one of their worst-ever showings in the 20-over format.

“It probably adds more to the frustration,” said McGrath.

“It’s a consolation. A couple more wins, or three, would have taken us through.

“But the games we have lost - we've lost to the bottom of the league twice (Derbyshire), and there’s loads to do.

"We've not been great in T20 as a club the last few years, and that's continued.”

James Taylor, the Leicestershire assistant head coach, said: “It was a game that summed up our season. We’ve had a number of games where we’ve got ourselves in a good position only to let the opposition get the momentum back.”

