What time is the Ashes on in the UK and how can I watch it?

Only two England sides have won an Ashes series down under in the last 42 years, with the visitors claiming victory in 1986-87 and again in 2010-11.

Yorkshire's Joe Root will look to lead England to historic success this winter, with the opening Test starting late tonight.

THE ASHES: Begins at 12am on Wednesday morning in the UK. Picture: Getty Images.

Ahead of the start of the series, here are all the details you need to keep up-to-date with the action.

How to watch and start time

The first Test starts at 12am on Wednesday morning, meaning it will be a late night on Tuesday for anyone wanting to catch the action. Play will continue start at midnight for each day of the opening Test.

BT Sport have the broadcast rights for this year's Ashes, with coverage starting at 11.30pm on Tuesday night on BT Sport 1.

The contest can also be streamed by BT Sport customers on their website and app. It may also be available on Sky Go and Virgin TV Go for Sky and Virgin customers with a BT Sport subscription, although you will need to check with your TV service provider.

Highlights will be shown on BT Sport 1 on Wednesday at 8.45am and 12pm.