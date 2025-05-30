CAPTAIN Harry Brook believes there is a lot more to come from Jacob Bethell after the young all-rounder helped England get off to a dominant start in their ODI series against West Indies.

Speculation over whether Bethell will return to the Test side against India this summer will only increase after a buccaneering 82 from 53 balls from the 21-year-old in this Metro Bank series opener at Edgbaston which saw the hosts smash their way to a resounding 238-run win.

Bethell paced his innings to perfection, going along at a run-a-ball from his first 38 deliveries before upping the ante to lift England to 400-8 before the Windies folded to 162 all out, for a victory which snapped a seven-match losing streak in this format.

“He batted beautifully there,” Yorkshire’s Brook said of Bethell.

“When one of us gets going, most of the time it’s hard to stop us and he showed that.

"He couldn’t go on and get three figures but it was a match-winning innings and he’s going to be some player.

“He’s a confident lad, I don’t think he needs too much more bigging up, he knows he’s a good player and we all know he’s an exceptional player.

"He’s going to have a very long England career if he keeps on batting the way he does. He brings so much to a side (because) he can bowl and field as well.”

A decade on from posting a 400-plus total in ODIs for the first time in Birmingham to kick-start Eoin Morgan’s revival of the limited-overs sides, England posted their highest total in three years and their best against a Test-playing nation since 2019.

“It was a pretty exceptional start from the boys,” added Brook.

“Hopefully, we can top that. The tempo we batted with throughout the innings was pretty much spot on.

“I got out with 20 overs to go and I felt like I was sat watching for about three hours. You can give yourself, 10, 15 or 20 balls to get in and then you can soon catch up.”

Brook claimed a record-equalling five catches by an outfielder in an ODI as the Windies were skittled in 26.2 overs, with Saqib Mahmood taking three wickets and Jamie Overton doing likewise despite dislocating his finger in his first over.

England can wrap up the three-match series when it heads to Cardiff tomorrow.