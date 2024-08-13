Whatever happens in Cardiff, we've had a good tournament - Yorkshire CCC boss Ottis Gibson
Yorkshire must beat Glamorgan in Cardiff on Wednesday in their final group match to retain hope of reaching the quarter-finals.
Even then it might not be enough as they also need Gloucestershire to beat Leicestershire in Bristol on the same day and, in addition, they must overturn Gloucestershire’s net run-rate - currently a healthy +0.322 to -0.059 in the West Countrymen’s favour.
It is a slim chance at best for Gibson and his men but the head coach is pleased with Yorkshire’s development.
“We’re still fighting in this tournament and we’ll have to see what happens,” he said. “At least we’ve given ourselves a chance of something happening on Wednesday.
“But, even if we can’t qualify, and we play like we did against Warwickshire on Sunday, it underlines that we’re moving in the right direction. I think we’ve seen progress overall.”
Yorkshire have won four and lost three of their seven group games to sit fifth in Group B, two points outside the top three qualifying places. Remarkably, their results sequence reads: WLWLWLW.
There have been some good performances along the way, but also the nagging sense that they should perhaps have done better. Although Yorkshire have fielded a largely young team, it has not been an especially inexperienced young team, and, given the drain on resources due to The Hundred, they have had a good crack at this tournament, all things considered.
“It’s one that we would probably look back on with maybe a little bit of regret if we don’t get to the next stage,” admitted Gibson.
“There were certainly enough opportunities for us to win at Mansfield against Notts, then against Gloucester at York; we should have won that game. Even the game against Leicester - I don’t think Leicester should have got their runs as easily as they did; I thought we should have made it harder for them, but we made it too easy.
“I think we’ve had a really good tournament overall as a bowling group - nobody’s made 260 against us - but, unfortunately, the Leicester game was our worst bowling performance and we bowled too short.
“But then to go to Rugby School against Warwickshire, where 311 played 308 in the first match held there this season, and where the groundsman was sure it was going to be another 300 sort of surface when we played there, to restrict them to 242 and then to win with six overs to spare was a fantastic effort.”
Yorkshire’s six-wicket triumph was founded on two outstanding individual performances - George Hill’s 6-28 from 10 overs and Will Luxton’s unbeaten 105, both career-bests. Hill’s were the seventh-best figures in Yorkshire’s one-day history, indeed, and the best against county opposition for 35 years, while Luxton’s was a maiden century at first-team level.
“As a coach, somebody that has a pretty decent track record of developing young players, it’s nice to give young people opportunities and see them take those opportunities,” added Gibson.
“It’s nice to see Luxton, for example, doing well and winning the game. He started off the tournament well at The Oval (scoring 83 against Surrey), then he sort of went to sleep a little bit but now he’s woken up again, and we’d been talking about someone in the top-five batting into the 40th over and scoring a hundred and winning the game for us, so it was really pleasing that it worked out that way.
“I’m very proud of him, as I am with George Hill, the way he bowled; he’s been short of a few runs, but he’s been bowling well, and that’s the thing about all-rounders, they can contribute in various ways.”
Gibson continued: “I always said that we would use this tournament as a development tournament, to give players opportunities, so Yash Vagadia got a game against Warwickshire.
“He fielded really well. He’s a good young player, somebody we think really highly of, so it’s good that he got an opportunity. ‘Dukey’ (Harry Duke) played brilliantly as well.
“So, whatever happens on Wednesday, I’m very pleased with the way we are, how we’re progressing, and I still feel there’s a lot more to come from us, too."
Meanwhile, Gibson said Jonny Bairstow is set to play in Yorkshire’s next County Championship match against Sussex at Scarborough (Aug 22-25).
“That’s my understanding, but it all depends on how things go in The Hundred”, said Gibson, with Bairstow representing the Welsh Fire. The coach added that Matthew Fisher, who is leaving the club at the end of the season, is “getting closer” to a return having not played since May due to an ankle problem.
“He’s been bowling again,” said Gibson. “Hopefully, if he has no setbacks, he should also be in contention for the next block of red-ball cricket.”
