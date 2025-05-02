Who is Ethan Bamber: Warwickshire bowler who dismissed Yorkshire CCC England duo Joe Root and Harry Brook
The Warwickshire pace bowler started his county career while studying theology at Exeter University “not out of any strong religious conviction”, it says, “just because he finds religion intriguing”.
He is reportedly the son of two actors, one of whom “played Hitler alongside Tom Cruise”. And, finding out that he himself was a “terrible” actor, he “turned belatedly to cricket” following “input from his brother Theo”.
All of which, of course, is perfectly true - as is the fact that Bamber (son of David Bamber and Julia Swift) is a very fine player.
The 26-year-old dismissed England’s two best batsmen, Joe Root and Harry Brook, on his way to figures of 5-47.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.