Who is Ethan Bamber: Warwickshire bowler who dismissed Yorkshire CCC England duo Joe Root and Harry Brook

Warwickshire bowler Ethan Bamber celebrates Yorkshire's James Wharton after a scoring a duck before being caught. (Picture: Tony Johnson)

The Warwickshire pace bowler started his county career while studying theology at Exeter University “not out of any strong religious conviction”, it says, “just because he finds religion intriguing”.

He is reportedly the son of two actors, one of whom “played Hitler alongside Tom Cruise”. And, finding out that he himself was a “terrible” actor, he “turned belatedly to cricket” following “input from his brother Theo”.

All of which, of course, is perfectly true - as is the fact that Bamber (son of David Bamber and Julia Swift) is a very fine player.