Who is Mayank Agarwal and what he can bring to Yorkshire CCC

The revolving overseas slot at Yorkshire this summer has woven a tale of shifting fortunes and unexpected opportunities.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pencilled in as the county’s marquee signing, Indian opener Ruturaj Gaikwad opted out of his Championship contract, citing personal reasons.

Imam-ul-Haq stepped in with flair, peeling off runs for Anthony McGrath’s men before national duty pulled him back to Pakistan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With the nephew of Pakistan great Inzamam-ul-Haq leaving Yorkshire early, Indian batter Mayank Agarwal, pictured, has arrived.

Mayank Agarwal of Royal Challengers Bengaluru has joined Yorkshire for three County Championship matches (Picture: Pankaj Nangia/Getty Images)

Agarwal kick-started his short-term deal with Yorkshire in the County Championship game against Somerset at Taunton on Monday.

A seasoned Indian opener with Test pedigree and a point to prove, Agarwal is charged with anchoring Yorkshire’s top order through the decisive stretch of the County season. Even though Agarwal is in his first county stint, the 34-year-old is well-versed in English conditions.

The Indian opener toured England with the Test team in the 2021-22 series and was also part of the squad for the World Test Championship final against Australia in 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Agarwal was initially in strong contention to open for India during the 2021-22 England tour, but a concussion suffered after being struck by a Mohammed Siraj bouncer in the nets ruled him out of the series opener.

Beyond the senior team, Agarwal has also toured England twice with the India A side, gaining valuable experience in English conditions ahead of his County debut.

Agarwal’s India debut arrived at Melbourne during the storied 2018-19 Test series. His composure against Australia’s formidable pace attack underscored a temperament ideally suited for high-stakes encounters.

Four Test centuries, including two commanding double hundreds, established Agarwal as a classical opener with the flair to dominate pace and spin alike.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With an average exceeding 41, Agarwal has accumulated 1,488 runs across 21 Test matches. His career-best Test score came in 2019, with 243 against Bangladesh.

Remarkably, Agarwal reached two double-centuries in just 12 innings, surpassing batting legend Don Bradman on the elite list of fastest to achieve twin double tons in Test cricket.

A commanding presence in domestic cricket, Agarwal has consistently stacked up runs as Karnataka’s captain across all formats in India. With over 8,000 first-class runs at an average of 43, including 18 centuries, the Indian cricketer was hailed as a ‘brilliant addition’ to the squad by Yorkshire’s General Manager of Cricket, Gavin Hamilton.

Agarwal last represented India in the 2022 Test series against Sri Lanka. He arrived in Taunton fresh from starring in Karnataka’s prestigious Maharaja T20 Trophy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Becoming a key member of Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s (RCB) historic Indian Premier League (IPL) title-winning squad this year, Agarwal stepped in as a late replacement for the injured Devdutt Padikkal.