Why are Yorkshire CCC not in County Championship action this week

Steve Patterson and his players have a watching brief as the second part of the four-day competition starts tomorrow.

Surrey, the leaders (Yorkshire’s next opponents at Scarborough from July 11), entertain Kent at the Kia Oval.

They are 31 points clear of fourth-placed Yorkshire, a gap that could widen to 55 with a maximum-points win.

This week though they are on a watching brief

Hampshire, in second, who pipped Yorkshire in their most recent outing, a two-wicket defeat in Southampton, take on Essex at the County Ground, Chelmsford.

With five wins to go with one draw and one defeat, Hampshire have the most triumphs of any side in Division One and trail Surrey by three points heading into the round.

Along with Northamptonshire, who host Warwickshire at Wantage Road, Essex have a game in hand (they have played only six) and victory could claw them back into title contention.

The other First Division fixture sees Gloucestershire host Lancashire at the Seat Unique Stadium in Bristol, where Yorkshire gained their solitary success so far to go with five draws and a defeat, achieving a six-wicket win in their opening game.

Gloucestershire are bottom of the pile after five defeats and two draws, while Lancashire are handily placed in third, 12 points above Yorkshire.

Somerset are the other side not in action this week.

Their next game is against Lancashire at Southport from July 11, and then they host Yorkshire at Taunton from July 19.